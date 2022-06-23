  • Oops!
Former Justice Department officials to testify on Trump plan to install friendly AG - Jan. 6 live blog

Bart Jansen, USA TODAY
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Jeffrey A. Rosen
    American attorney
  • Jeffrey Clark
    American lawyer
  • Richard Donoghue
    American attorney and prosecutor

WASHINGTON – Former President Donald Trump's threat to oust his attorney general in favor of someone more willing to pursue his baseless claims of election fraud will be the focus the House Jan. 6 committee's hearing Thursday.

  • ⌚ When does the hearing start? 3 p.m. EDT

  • ⚖️ How did the DOJ showdown go down: After top Justice Department officials found no merit to Trump's election fraud allegations, Trump considered replacing Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen with Assistant Attorney General Jeffrey Clark. But relented after an Oval Office showdown where top lawyers at the Justice Department and White House counsel's office threatened to resign.

  • 🗣️ Who is expected to testify? Three former Justice Department officials – Acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and Steve Engel, an assistant attorney general for the Office of Legal Counsel – are expected to describe the Oval Office showdown over removing Rosen.

  • 📝What do we know about their testimony? The committee has already played portions of taped depositions with Rosen and Donoghue, illustrating how each told Trump they investigated his claims of election fraud and came up empty.

Documentarian who filmed Trump gives committee deposition

The British documentarian who filmed former President Donald Trump and his children before and after the Capitol attack on Jan. 6, 2021, confirmed in a tweet he gave the House investigative panel a deposition Thursday.

Alex Holder provided the committee with recordings of Trump, his daughter Ivanka Trump and son Donald Trump Jr., among others he collected for a three-part documentary scheduled for release this summer. But Holder declined further comment.

“As I’ve stated previously, I have provided the committee with all requested materials and am fully cooperating with the investigation,” Holder said.

- Bart Jansen

DOJ showdown with Trump in Oval Office

Three days before the Capitol attack – Jan. 3, 2021 – Trump called an Oval Office meeting with Rosen, Donoghue, Engel and White House lawyers to discuss firing Acting Attorney General Jeff Rosen and replacing him with Clark.

Donoghue said Rosen was put in the awkward position of defending his own job during the two-and-a-half hour confrontation. Donoghue derided Clark as an environmental lawyer who had never prosecuted a criminal case or argued before a jury.

“You’re going to hurt the country, you’re going to hurt the department, you’re going to hurt yourself, with people grasping at straws on these desperate theories about election fraud, and is this really in anyone’s best interest,” Donoghue said he told Trump.

More: Who has been subpoenaed so far by the Jan. 6 committee?

Acting Assistant U.S. Attorney General Jeffrey Clark speaks as he stands next to Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey A. Rosen during a news conference at the Justice Department in Washington on Oct. 21, 2020. Clark, who aligned himself with former President Donald Trump after he lost the 2020 election, has declined to be fully interviewed by a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection.
Who is Jeffrey Clark?

Clark, who worked off and on at the Justice Department since 2001, was Trump’s assistant attorney general for the environment and he became acting head of the civil division Sept. 3, 2020. Clark and Rosen had a long relationship after working at the same law firm.

But Donoghue said Rosen got angry when Clark requested a classified briefing about allegations the Chinese had internet access to U.S. voting machines through smart thermostats. Donoghue called the allegation “very odd” in his deposition.

Clark drafted a letter Dec. 28, 2020, for whoever was attorney general to send to six states that Biden won, suggesting legislative leaders could send alternate electors to Congress supporting Trump. Donoghue told Clark his factual claim was wrong and the Justice Department doesn’t provide quality control for state elections – states run their own elections.

Fifth Amendment right against self-incrimination.

Rosen: Trump claims of election fraud 'debunked'

Jeffrey Rosen served as acting attorney general for the final month of the Trump administration, after former Attorney General Bill Barr resigned in part over president's spurious claims of fraud.

Rosen told the committee Trump would ask about election fraud allegations he'd seen on television or heard from people in Georgia or Pennsylvania that had already been debunked.

“We were in a position to say people already looked at that and we know you’re getting bad information. That’s not correct. It’s been demonstrated to be not correct," Rosen said. "In our point of view, it was debunked.”

Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen will succeed Attorney General William Barr when he steps down Dec. 23.
A video of former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue is shown on a screen during the second hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.
A video of former Acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue is shown on a screen during the second hearing held by the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the U.S. Capitol on June 13, 2022, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C.

