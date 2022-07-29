Former Justice Department prosecutor weighs in on Jan. 6 investigation, Hunter Biden

Reuters

British businesses are cutting ties with China due to concerns about political tensions, a shift that is likely to stoke inflationary pressures, the head of the Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said in an interview published on Saturday. "Every company that I speak to at the moment is engaged in rethinking their supply chains ... because they anticipate that our politicians will inevitably accelerate towards a decoupled world from China," CBI Director-General Tony Danker was quoted as telling the Financial Times newspaper. China was Britain's biggest source of imported goods in 2021, accounting for 13% of the total, while it was the sixth-largest destination for goods exports, according to Britain's official trade statistics.