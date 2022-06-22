Former Justice Dept officials to testify Thursday at a hearing of House Jan 6 panel

Hearing of the Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the US Capitol
In this article:
  • Donald Trump
    Donald Trump
    45th President of the United States
  • Jeffrey A. Rosen
    American attorney
  • Steven Engel
    Politician
  • Richard Donoghue
    American attorney and prosecutor

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Three officials from ex-President Donald Trump's Justice Department will testify on Thursday at a hearing of the U.S. House of Representatives committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol, the panel said in a statement.

Former acting Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen, former acting Deputy Attorney General Richard Donoghue and former Assistant Attorney General Steven Engel will testify at the hearing, which had been postponed from last week. The committee did not give a reason for the postponement.

(Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Tom Hogue)

