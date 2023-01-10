Former K9 handler indicted on animal cruelty charges in Rockdale County

A former deputy who worked with a K9 in Rockdale County has now been indicted on charges that he was abusing his personal dogs.

In September, the sheriff’s office began an investigation into deputy Eric Tolbert’s treatment of his dogs. A search found unsanitary conditions and the improper disposal of Tolbert’s dogs, according to the sheriff’s office.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]

Tolbert’s K9 was in good condition and was removed and reassigned.

According to court documents, Tolbert was indicted Tuesday on three counts of aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts of cruelty to animals.

TRENDING STORIES:

The indictment goes on to say that Tolbert “failed to provide sanitary conditions” to five dogs named Luke Cage, Lala, Storm, Aegis and an unnamed tan-colored dog.

Deputy Tolbert was placed on administrative leave and disciplinary actions were administered following their initial investigation, according to the sheriff’s office.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter]

IN OTHER NEWS: