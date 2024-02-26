Former Kandiyohi County Commissioner Richard Falk dies at 87

Feb. 26—WILLMAR

— Richard Falk, former Kandiyohi County commissioner, died Feb. 21 at the age of 87.

According to a brief obituary, Falk died due to complications from chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. He had been under hospice care at his winter home in Mesa, Arizona.

A celebration of life will be held at Bethel Lutheran Church in Willmar later this spring, according to the announcement from Peterson Brothers Funeral Home.

A longtime real estate agent in the Willmar area, Falk served on the

Kandiyohi County Board

from 1999 through 2010. At his

last board meeting Dec. 21, 2010

, Falk was called an advocate for his constituents who had their best interests at heart by former Kandiyohi County Family Services Director Jay Kieft.

"During my tenure on the board, Richard and I had some positive, lively and respectful discussions," said former Kandiyohi County Commissioner Harlan Madsen in an email to the West Central Tribune. "He always had the best interest of Kandiyohi County in his heart when he made decisions. Regardless of the issue, Richard operated as a team player on the County Board."

Falk also served on the Willmar School Board, Rice Hospital Board and the Kandiyohi County Historical Society Board.

In a Facebook post about Falk's death, the Kandiyohi County Historical Society said Falk, an art lover who served five years as the society's board president, helped the society enhance its collection of art by local artists.

Falk was married to well-known artist Audrey Falk from 1960 to her death in 2011.