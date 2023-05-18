Former Kane County circuit clerk facing felony charges found dead in apparent suicide, officials say

Former Kane County Circuit Clerk Thomas Hartwell, indicted last month on charges of misusing public money and receiving kickbacks, was found dead Wednesday morning in an apparent suicide, officials said.

Hartwell, 63, was found at his Palatine law firm office by police conducting a well-being check, the Kane County State’s Attorney’s Office said.

Kane County Sheriff Ron Hain said deputies were called to Hartwell’s home in unincorporated Elgin about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday by a family member who said Hartwell had been missing for about 24 hours.

Deputies then requested Palatine police check the law office, where they discovered Hartwell had taken his own life, Hain said. The cause of death has not been released.

In late April, Hartwell was indicted on felony theft and official misconduct charges in connection with the alleged misuse of nearly $120,000 in public funds while in he was in office, court records show.

He also was charged with several counts of committing wire fraud, money laundering, misapplying funds as a government employee and income tax fraud, according to court records.

The charges came after a two-year investigation by Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Revenue, officials said.

Hartwell was released from jail on $200,000 bond, and was next due in court on May 26.

In addition to being circuit clerk, Hartwell, a Republican, also served as a Kane County Board member from 1996 to 2000 and was a former chairman of the Kane County Republican Party.

