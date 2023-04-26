Former Kane County circuit court clerk accused of misusing public funds while in office

Former Kane County Circuit Court Clerk Thomas Hartwell is accused of theft and official misconduct after allegedly misusing public funds while in office, officials said Wednesday.

The charges come after a two-year investigation by Illinois State Police and the Illinois Department of Revenue, according to officials.

Hartwell, 63, of Elgin, is also charged with several counts of committing wire fraud, money laundering, misapplying funds as a government employee and income tax fraud, according to Kane County court records.

Hartwell was indicted by a Kane County grand jury Tuesday and taken into custody at his home Wednesday morning, officials said.

In a press release, Kane County State’s Attorney Jamie Mosser said she notified state police in January 2021 about what appeared to be misappropriated county funds by Hartwell.

Mosser alleges that between December 2018 and November 2020, Hartwell, while acting in his official capacity as the circuit court clerk, misappropriated $119,575 in county funds.

Hartwell served as the Kane County circuit court clerk from 2012 to 2020, when he lost a reelection bid to current clerk Theresa Barreiro.

Bail for Hartwell has been set at $20,000. He is due back in Kane County court on May 26.

Hartwell, a Republican, had previously ran for judge in 2017 and served as a Kane County Board member from 1996 to 2000. He also previously served as chairman of the Kane County Republican Party.

Attempts to reach Hartwell at home and at the Collins, Radja and Hartwell P.C. law firm he is a partner at were unsuccessful.

This is a developing story.