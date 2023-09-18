Former Kansas Capitol Police officer loses certification after getting diversion agreement

A former Kansas Capitol Police officer has lost his certification after getting a diversion agreement on criminal charges in Shawnee County District Court.

Aaron Plum had his law enforcement certification revoked by the Kansas Commission on Peace Officers' Standards and Training.

Plum was an employee of the Kansas Highway Patrol from June 5, 2017, to Dec. 6, 2022.

"The Kansas Highway Patrol is unable to make any comments or give any statements regarding personnel matters," said Capt. Candice Breshears, a KHP spokesperson.

The agency did confirm Plum's employment dates and that he was part of KHP's Troop K, better known as the Capitol Police, among other limited personnel information that are public record under the Kansas Open Records Act.

The KSCPOST punishment was tied to an incident that happened several months before Plum's employment with KHP ended.

KHP officer was accused of taking someone's property

The KSCPOST order, dated Aug. 16 but publicly released in September after the expiration of Plum's opportunity to request a hearing, was signed by Jefferson County Sheriff Jeff Herrig, the chair of the commission's investigative committee. The only redaction in the order is Plum's contact information.

According to the order's statement of facts, Plum had been drinking and playing billiards at a bar on March 12, 2022. A person who was playing pool with Plum's friend left his jackets on a nearby table. The group left to shoot pool at a different bar, but the person declined to go.

That person then attempted to close out his tab, but discovered his jackets — and his debit card inside — were missing.

He then went to that other bar and asked Plum's friend if anyone had mistakenly picked up his jackets. The friend whispered that it may have been Plum. The confronted Plum, who denied taking the jackets. The friend identified Plum's vehicle, and the person saw his jackets on the front passenger seat. When he again confronted Plum, he initially denied it was his vehicle but eventually returned the jackets and said it was a dumb mistake.

In addition to the two jackets and the debit card, Plum also took a cellphone and cigars.

The person found out that Plum was a law enforcement officer and repeatedly asked for his badge number, which Plum refused to provide.

The commission found that Plum's actions constituted a crime and his "conduct shows that he has failed to maintain good moral character sufficient to warrant the public trust in him as a law enforcement officer."

Aaron Plum got a diversion from criminal charges

Plum was charged May 23, 2022, in Shawnee County District Court with one misdemeanor count of criminal deprivation of property. The criminal complaint alleges Plum intended to temporarily deprive the victim of a jacket, cellphone and credit card.

The charge is different from theft, which requires and intent to permanently deprive someone of their property.

Court records indicate the Topeka Police Department investigated.

The county attorney's office and Plum, who represented himself, agreed to a diversion agreement filed with the court on May 31, 2023. The agreement requires Plum to pay $318 in various fees and abide by all laws plus the terms of the agreement for 12 months in order to have the charge dismissed.

Deputy District Attorney Charles Kitt wrote the diversion agreement was "designed to assist the Defendant in becoming a productive member of the community and avoid any repetition of the conduct resulting in the charges contained herein."

