Former Kansas City ballet dancer dies in Minneapolis after being stabbed with golf club

A former Kansas City Ballet dancer died after he was allegedly beaten and stabbed with a golf club on Dec. 8 at a Minneapolis grocery store.

Officers responded around 12:55 p.m. to Oak Grove Grocery, where they found 66-year-old Robert Skafte behind the counter with a golf club through his torso, according to a news release from the Minneapolis Police Department. He also had severe blunt and sharp force trauma to his head and face.

Skafte was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Information from a witness led police to the nearby apartment of 44-year-old Taylor Schulz, after allegedly seeing him run into the building with blood on his face and clothing, according to a probable cause statement. Schulz allegedly barricaded himself inside his 16th floor apartment, but was arrested without incident following a nearly six hour standoff.

Schulz has been charged with second-degree murder for allegedly killing Skafte, who worked at the grocery store.

Surveillance footage of stabbing

Police reviewed surveillance footage of the incident, which showed Schulz walk down a store aisle and approach the counter with merchandise, according to the probable cause statement. Schulz then allegedly walked around the counter and kneed and punched Skafte repeatedly.

When Skafte tried to get away, video showed Schulz pull him back by his shirt and continue to choke, punch and kick Skafte, according to the probable cause statement. Schulz allegedly grabbed a golf club from behind the counter and struck Skafte’s head and neck eight times until the head of the club fell off.

Schulz allegedly stabbed Skafte multiple times with the broken golf club shaft and stabbed him through the torso before walking out of the store, according to the probable cause statement.

Schulz is being held on a $1 million bond. His first court appearance is scheduled for Jan. 30.

‘His legacy extends far beyond the stage.’

Skafte was a member of the Kansas City Ballet from 1984 to 1994, where he worked under artistic director Todd Bolender. He later moved to Minneapolis and danced for Ballet of the Dolls.

“Skafte left an indelible mark on the world of dance, enchanting audiences with his extraordinary talent, grace and passion,” the Kansas City Ballet wrote in a statement sent to The Star. “Those of us who remember Skafte recall that he was not only a remarkable artist but also a cherished friend, mentor and inspiration to many.”

Skafte was known as a positive and encouraging person in the dance community, the representative of the ballet company said. He was supportive of his colleagues and aspiring dancers, and was willing to help by sharing his knowledge with them.

“His legacy extends far beyond the stage, reaching into the hearts and minds of those he touched with his artistry and kindness,” the ballet company’s representative wrote.