Former Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver turned musician dies at the age of 35

Devon Wylie, a former Chiefs’ draft pick who played one season in Kansas City, died Monday at the age of 35.

“Words cannot describe the heartache we all feel as a result of Devon’s passing,” the family said in a statement sent to HuffPost. “Devon was a devoted son, grandson, brother, uncle, teammate and friend. He touched so many lives as a result of his love for the Lord and his special talents on and off the field.”

No cause of death was given.

HuffPost said an autopsy will be performed, and Wylie’s sister Dene Ogles told the publication the family is asking for “privacy surrounding the matter.”

The Chiefs drafted Wylie, who played at Fresno State, with the 107th overall pick in the fourth round of the 2012 NFL Draft.

Wylie said he frequently heard that he was too small for football because he was 5 foot 9 and 187 pounds.

“I’ve gotten that every day of my life,” Wylie told The Star after being drafted. “That’s fine if that’s how they want to look at it. I take it as a compliment. Wes Welker has shown to be an amazing receiver, one of the most productive year in and year out.”

He added: “I take pride in being called a Wes Welker but there are other guys I like to be considered like. Steve Smith, I kind of see the playmaking ability like that. In the return game, I kind of like to model myself after the type of danger that Devin Hester has with the ball in his hands.”

Wylie made one start in the 2012 season and appeared in six games total. He had six receptions for 53 yards, and returned five punts and nine kickoffs.

In 2013, Wylie played in two games with the Tennessee Titans, and he spent time with seven other teams in his career but didn’t appear in an NFL game with those franchises.

“It’s been rough, man,” Wylie told the Fresno Bee in 2013. “I know a lot of teams have been bringing me on to these practice squads, basically as an extended tryout. And for one reason or another, they need to bring in another guy because someone gets hurt. And I get booted. If they keep me, they’re going to get my best.”

The Bee said Wylie joined the Toronto Argonauts in 2016 before retiring from football. When his playing days ended, Wylie took up music.

Wylie was a guitar player, who apparently made an impact on people in southern California.

Krystal Dyer wrote in a Facebook post: “It’s with a very heavy heart that I let you know that we lost one of our musicians in our San Diego community. Devon Wylie, guitar player and singer that frequented The Local PB open mic and 710 Beach Club open mic, amongst other locations, has passed away.

“I don’t know much else. Being that he was also a former NFL wide receiver, you may already be aware as this is breaking news on all channels today. Thank You Devon, for playing for us time and time again. You are already missed.”