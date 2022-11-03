Former Kansas City church elder sentenced in Johnson County in wife’s killing in 2018

A former Kansas City church elder was sentenced on Thursday in Johnson County District Court to 50 years without the possibility of parole in the killing of his wife.

Robert Lee Harris, 35, was convicted in August of first-degree murder by a Johnson County jury in the strangling of Tanisha Harris, 38, an associate minister and his wife of 18 months. Both were part leaders in a nondenominational south Kansas City church called Repairers KC.

On Jan. 8, 2018, Tanisha Harris was reported missing after she left her job at an Overland Park bank for lunch and never returned.

Police made first contact with Robert Harris as they investigated a report of a domestic disturbance at the apartment complex the couple shared in the 8000 block of Perry Street in Overland Park. A neighbor and apartment manager reported hearing loud noises booming from their apartment that day.

Robert Harris was found alone in the apartment, according to court testimony. Officers reported seeing red stains on the carpet and broken glass. Harris was later arrested and interviewed by detectives, where he allegedly informed investigators where his missing wife’s body could be found in Raymore.

Her body was found inside a black garbage bag in a Cass County field, according to court documents. An autopsy report showed she died by strangling and had other signs of physical trauma.

Authorities allege Robert Harris spent the morning of his wife’s death making trips to a local Walmart, where he bought a trash can, plastic bags, carpet cleaner and a filleting knife.