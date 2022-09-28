Former Kansas City, Kansas, cop loses police license after paying for sex

A former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer who paid $200 for sex has lost his law enforcement license, state records show.

Travis Toms worked for the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department from July 2003 to March 2021. The Kansas Commission on Peace Officers’ Standards and Training (CPOST), which issues licenses to officers, revoked his police certification earlier this month.

A video clip showed Toms arrive at a woman’s house in a patrol vehicle and wearing his uniform, CPOST documents said. Toms walked into another room with the woman and later Toms and the woman, who was naked, walked to the front door.

The woman told investigators they met on a call girl website in November 2020 and when he came over, they had sex and he gave her $200.

Toms was charged in January 2021 in Wyandotte County District Court. In February, he pleaded guilty to official misconduct, a misdemeanor. He was sentenced to one year in jail, but was granted probation. His attorney and KCKPD did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Toms did not show up to a scheduled interview with CPOST. His license was revoked after the state agency concluded he had engaged in criminal conduct and failed to cooperate in their investigation.