Former Kansas City police detective sentenced to 6 years in Cameron Lamb’s killing

Eric DeValkenaere, a former Kansas City police detective, was sentenced Friday to six years in prison in the 2019 killing of Cameron Lamb — though he will remain free on bond as he appeals.

DeValkenaere, 43, was convicted in November of second-degree involuntary manslaughter and armed criminal action in the Dec. 3, 2019, fatal shooting of Lamb at 4154 College Ave. It marked the first time a KCPD officer was convicted in the killing of a Black man.

Lamb, 26, was backing his pickup truck into his garage when DeValkenaere fired several shots, killing him. DeValkenaere claimed Lamb was armed, but prosecutors have contended the gun found near him was planted.

DeValkenaere was sentenced to three years for the involuntary manslaughter conviction and six years for armed criminal action. The sentences were set to run at the same time.

During the sentencing hearing, Lamb’s loved ones gave emotional testimony as they tried to convey to Youngs how his killing affected their family.

Laurie Bey, Lamb’s mother, called her son her “everything.” He was not perfect, she said, but he was loved. She said Lamb should still be alive, but that he is not because of DeValkenaere’s “nine-second decision” to shoot him.

“No one should have to go through this type of pain,” Bey told the judge.

Lamb’s sister, Vanessa Gray, described Lamb as a “peanut head” brother who would find ways to annoy her. But, she said as she choked back tears, he was her “protector.” She described the last two years as devastating.

“He was a good person who would’ve done great things,” she said.

DeValkenaere will remain free on bond while he appeals his conviction. Youngs earlier granted a request from defense attorneys that DeValkenaere not be taken into custody after the sentencing hearing, a move that surprised local lawyers.

Dion Sankar, chief deputy prosecutor, asked Youngs to sentence DeValkenaere to nine years in prison for each of the nine seconds the former detective took before shooting Lamb that day.

Eric DeValkenaere, a former Kansas City police detective, testified during his trial in the shooting death of Cameron Lamb.

DeValkenaere’s criminal trial and subsequent verdict captured national headlines. It also hastened an effort by several members of the Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners, which oversees the department, to have Police Chief Rick Smith removed.

The department has maintained that Smith always intended to retire in 2022. When he was hired, Smith said he would stay no more than five years, according to KCPD.

The Rev. Darron Edwards, who attended the criminal trial, said residents left the sentencing with a “question mark,” considering that DeValkenaere will remain free on bond during his appeal.

“We went for justice for all,” Edwards said.

Fourth District Kansas City Councilman Eric Bunch called the shooting “tragic across the board” and noted the Lamb family continues to grieve.

“Justice didn’t happen with the guilty verdict; justice isn’t going to happen with the sentencing,” he said Thursday. “True justice would have been Cameron Lamb not getting gunned down in the first place.”

The shooting unfolded after officers investigating an unrelated vehicle crash reported a red pickup chasing a purple Ford Mustang. Helicopter officers spotted the truck driven by Lamb and followed the vehicle to his residence.

DeValkenaere said he fired several shots after Lamb pointed a gun at his partner, detective Troy Schwalm. Police found Lamb inside the truck with his left arm and head hanging out of the driver’s side window. A handgun was found on the ground near Lamb’s left hand, police said at the time.

During the criminal trial, prosecutors alleged the crime scene was staged and evidence was planted. They also said it took only nine seconds from the time DeValkenaere arrived at the front yard of the house to the moment he fatally shot Lamb.

Family members of Cameron Lamb gathered in May 2020 at a Black Lives Matter peace protest in Mill Creek Park on the Country Club Plaza.

In announcing his verdict in November, Youngs said DeValkenaere and Schwalm did not have a search warrant or probable cause to be on Lamb’s property.

DeValkenaere’s attorneys and prosecutors have painted contrasting images of the former plainclothes detective.

Prosecutors said DeValkenaere created a false impression that he and Schwalm received information that there were guns involved in the vehicle pursuit that sought to color Lamb as a fleeing and violent felon.

His attorney, Dawn Parsons, pleaded for leniency in sentencing and said DeValkenaere “deserves a sentence that takes into account his character and contributions to this community.”

DeValkenaere’s last day with KCPD was in January. He currently has a valid Class A peace officer’s license in Missouri, but is not working for a law enforcement agency. He intends to work for a lawn maintenance company in North Kansas City as he appeals.

