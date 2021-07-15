Former Kansas City police officer gets probation for possessing child pornography

A former Kansas City police officer was sentenced Thursday to probation for possessing child pornography, prosecutors say.

The Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office asked that Vincent Spilker, 30, be sentenced to 10 years in prison after he pleaded guilty in February to two counts of possession of child pornography.

Spilker was instead ordered to abide by sex offender requirements and have “no unsupervised contact with children” under age 18, among other probation conditions, the prosecutor’s office said in a news release.

If Spilker violates his probation, he will face 10 years in prison.

He was initially charged with five counts of possessing child pornography. The Kansas City Police Department previously said he was a probationary officer and was suspended from duty without pay when the criminal charges were filed.

Prosecutors said Spilker was connected to a Tumblr account, which had reposted 10 nude photos of girls under age 18. The account allegedly contained 32 photos and a video. Some depicted children as young as 3, prosecutors said.

On Aug. 28, 2018, investigators with the Western Missouri Cyber Crimes Task Force received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about the suspected account. The person being reported allegedly used an email address that was later traced to a south Kansas City apartment that Spilker was renting.