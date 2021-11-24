Former Kansas officer who sued sheriff's deputy killed by police

Reuters
Slovakia's government followed the example of neighbouring Austria on Wednesday and ordered a two-week lockdown to quell the world's fastest rise in COVID-19 cases as the number of people sick in hospital reached a critical level and vaccination levels remain low. Restaurants and non-essential shops will close as part of the measures and movement will be limited to trips for essential shopping, work, school or medical visits, along with walks in nature, government officials said. Slovakia on Tuesday registered more than 10,000 new daily infections for the first time since the pandemic started, while hospitalisations hit what the Health Ministry called a "critical point" that meant limiting other care and possibly asking for foreign assistance.