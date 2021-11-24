Former Kansas officer who sued sheriff's deputy killed by police

Associated Press

When he was acquitted of murder in shootings during unrest in Wisconsin, Kyle Rittenhouse went from staring at possible life behind bars to red-hot star of the right: an exclusive interview with Tucker Carlson and a visit with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago capped by a photo of both men smiling and snapping a thumbs-up. For Rittenhouse, a year of legal uncertainty over whether his claim of self-defense would stand up has given way to uncertainty over what’s next. Rittenhouse has hinted he may bring defamation claims of his own, and could seek possession of $2 million in bail money raised by his supporters.