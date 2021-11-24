Former Kansas officer who sued sheriff's deputy killed by police

Police say former Kansas police Detective Lionel Womack was fatally shot by a police officer after disarming another officer and pointing the service weapon at both of them. Last year Womack sued a sheriff’s deputy for running over him in a rural field.

