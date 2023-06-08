Former Kasson-Mantorville teacher accused of sexually assaulting pre-teen students

Jun. 7—MANTORVILLE, Minn. — A 24-year-old former Kasson-Mantorville paraprofessional is facing charges related to sexually assaulting two female minors while he was employed at the school, according to new charges filed today in Dodge County District Court.

Kian Sean Moran is charged with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct against a minor under 14 years old, fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct, a gross misdemeanor and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

He is scheduled to appear in court June 28.

Moran worked as a paraprofessional at the district's middle school for two years but is no longer employed at the school, according to Kasson-Mantorville Communications Director & Administrative Assistant Karlyn Brewington.

"Please know that we take these allegations very seriously," she wrote in an email to the Post Bulletin.

According to the criminal complaint:

A school resource officer began interviewing students at the school on April 21, 2023, after multiple students told Principal Josh Larson about inappropriate contact between Moran and multiple students.

Moran was at the school when he sexually assaulted two female students who are between 11 and 12 years old. One of the students told law enforcement that Moran was working as a substitute teacher.

Two other students told law enforcement they witnessed inappropriate behavior by Moran towards students.

Moran told the school resource officer that he maintains a three-foot radius from any student and denied sexually assaulting the girls.

Those experiencing sexual exploitation can call a 24-hour crisis line at 507-289-0636 to speak to someone who can direct you towards help.