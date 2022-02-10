Former KC area volleyball coach pleads guilty to soliciting nude photos from teen player

A former Kansas City area volleyball coach pleaded guilty Thursday to one count of sexual exploitation of a child by soliciting nude photographs from a female player, according to the Leavenworth County Attorney’s office.

Twenty-eight-year-old Levinson “Levi” J. Gibson, a former coach with Dynasty Volleyball Academy in Kansas City, Kansas, used the social media app Snapchat to request photos from the 15-year-old girl.

A report was made to the Leavenworth County Sheriff’s Office in early July 2020 outlining the accusations against Gibson. Police searched his workplace 10 days later and Gibson resigned from his job shortly after, according to authorities.

Officials with the Kansas Bureau of Investigation interviewed Gibson on July 21, 2021, and he allegedly admitted to requesting and receiving photos of the girl.

An arrest warrant was issued in late August alleging a single count of sexual exploitation of a child. Gibson turned himself in Sept. 8 after traveling from his home in Indianapolis and was booked into Leavenworth County jail.

Sentencing was set for 1 p.m. March 30.

“Situations like this show how hard it is for any parent to keep their kids away from dangers,” Leavenworth County Attorney Todd Thompson said in the news release. “ Social media opens up more access for predators to our children. The best parents can do is keep open lines of communication with them, have access to their phones, computers, social media, etc., and assure the children know parents do have that access and are paying attention.”