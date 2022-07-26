Former KCK police officer sentenced for sex crimes against child under the age of 14

A former Kansas City, Kansas, police officer has been sentenced to prison after pleading guilty to sex crimes against a child, according to prosecutors.

Nicholas J. Schafer, 28, was sentenced to two years and eight months in prison for two counts of aggravated sexual battery, according to Jonathan Carter, a spokesman for the Wyandotte County District Attorney’s Office

The incident occurred between Nov. 17 and Nov. 18, 2019, Carter said. Schafer was off duty at the time, according to a previous report by Wyandotte County District Attorney Mark Dupree.

Allegations against Schafer were brought to Kansas City, Kansas, police and forwarded to the department’s Internal Affairs Division. They conducted an investigation and charges were filed, said former Kansas City, Kansas, Interim Police Chief Michael York.

“I hold myself and my employees to the highest standards. All complaints against members of our Department are investigated thoroughly,” he said in a previously emailed statement.

Schafer was originally charged in 2020 with two counts of aggravated indecent liberties for lewd fondling of a child under the age of 14 in Wyandotte County District Court. The police department placed him on unpaid administrative leave, at the time.

After serving his sentence, Schafer will be on probation for three years and have to register as a sex offender for 25 years.