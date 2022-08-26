Former KCSO deputy held to answer on all charges alleging sexual impropriety

Aug. 26—A former Kern County sheriff's deputy was held to answer Thursday on all charges against him, allegations ranging from stalking to sexual battery made by five women who said the acts were committed while he was on duty.

Kern County Superior Court Judge John R. Brownlee said there was sufficient evidence to send Michael Everett Clark to trial for two counts of sexual battery, two counts of stalking and three counts of assault by a peace officer. A single charge of sexual battery was dismissed Wednesday, the first day of the preliminary hearing, because it was a duplicative charge, said Deputy District Attorney Brad Taconi, who prosecuted the case.

Clark has pleaded not guilty to the charges.

Wednesday's court proceedings revolved around four women, whose allegations make up five felony charges and two misdemeanors against Clark. Thursday's hearing was about three felonies involving one woman.

One woman alleged Clark had touched her inappropriately in performing a pat-down as she was being arrested on suspicion of a probation violation, according to offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court. Two other women, who worked at Fastrip, said Clark made them feel uncomfortable by saying and writing sexual comments on receipts. One of those women also said he touched her inappropriately, according to prosecutors.

There also were allegations stemming from Clark's work at the Rosamond substation. One victim said she requested help from Clark about an investigation, but he attempted to start a sexual relationship with her and texted sexual comments, according to testimony from KCSO detectives. This woman also alleged Clark tried to kiss her, and afterward saw him drive by her house at least six to eight times, Taconi said.

Another Rosamond woman said Clark forced himself on her, and forced her to perform a sex act, according to KCSO offense reports filed in Kern County Superior Court.

Throughout the preliminary hearing, defense attorney Kyle Humphrey argued there was insufficient evidence from prosecutors to prove every element required for stalking and sexual battery charges. He also attacked the credibility of some of the alleged victims, saying the woman suspected of a probation violation had a motive to lie because she was being arrested by Clark.

Humphrey also suggested the two women at Fastrip flirted with Clark and that their interactions were always suggestive — therefore, you cannot backtrack on the course of those conversations.

"We have entered the ... world of political correctness in Mr. Taconi's argument," Humphrey said. "Someone cannot engage in speech of any sort that is offensive — we do have the right to be offensive, we do have the right to speak offensively."

He admitted Clark's approach to romance was outdated, but that it didn't elevate itself to criminal behavior.

Taconi said Clark's actions showed a pattern of conduct, with one of the women who worked at Fastrip saying she was uncomfortable, the other scared. One victim had her coworkers lie to Clark about her whereabouts in an effort to evade him, he added.

Another victim left Rosamond because of Clark's actions, he added.

"A reasonable person — especially a woman — who's being subjected to these (actions) by a uniformed patrol deputy would be a credible threat," Taconi said.

Clark also wore his uniform during these alleged incidents, which left the Fastrip women scared — a point on which Humphrey disagreed.

KCSO spokeswoman Lori Meza said Clark is no longer their employee.

Clark's arraignment was scheduled for Sept. 7 to set a tentative trial date.

You can reach Ishani Desai at 661-395-7417. You can also follow her at @_ishanidesai on Twitter.