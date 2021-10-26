Former Kearney High School math teacher pleads not guilty in sexual misconduct case

A former Kearney High School math teacher on Monday pleaded not guilty to first-degree sexual misconduct.

Bryant Hummel, 30, appeared in Clay County court after being charged last month with exposing himself to two female students.

Hummel was a math teacher and assistant football and wrestling coach for Kearney High School when he was accused of exposing himself in March of last year.

According to a probable cause statement obtained by The Star, Hummel asked the two 17-year-old girls to stay after school to go over missing homework assignments when he exposed his genitals to them while in his classroom, the girls told detectives in April 2021.

When they asked him what he was doing, Hummel allegedly responded, “Oh I see how it is,” as he moved behind a desk to touch himself, according to the interviews.

The students then asked him to stop. He threatened to give them failing grades and ruin their sports career if they reported the incident, according to court documents.

Upon leaving the classroom, the students allegedly received a FaceTime call from Hummel. The students told detectives that Hummel appeared to be at home and naked, asking them to expose themselves.

They allegedly received multiple texts from Hummel asking them to come to his house, according to court documents. A few days later, the girls told detectives, they were taking a quiz and allege when Hummel collected their exam, he also asked them to meet him at his home later in the evening. They were the only ones in the classroom.

In April 2021, Jeff Morrison, assistant superintendent at Kearney High School, told police that the school began an investigation into Hummel, regarding an incident involving two students, according to the probable cause statement.

Representatives for Kearney School District did not immediately respond to request for comment.

Hummel’s next court date is set for Nov. 22.