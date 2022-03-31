Former Keller school district band director indicted in 8 cases of indecency with children

A Tarrant County grand jury has indicted a former Keller school district band director in eight cases of indecency with a child after he was accused of exposing himself to and having sexual contact with students.

Keller police believe the alleged acts committed by Jedidiah Maus had been going on for several years before he was arrested last fall. All the cases involved boys who were students in the district, according to police.

The grand jury returned the indictments Thursday against Maus, 36, according to the Tarrant County Criminal District Attorney’s Office.