Former Kellogg Community College trustee, labor leader to serve jail time for assault

A former labor union leader and Kellogg Community College trustee accused of sexually assaulting a woman at a Democratic campaign event will now spend time behind bars.

Jonathan Byrd, 40, of Battle Creek, was sentenced on Monday to 90 days in Kalamazoo County Jail and 12 months probation for the assault.

Byrd pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated assault in December as part of a plea deal with Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel's office. Nessel originally charged Byrd with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct in June.

“Today’s sentence is due to the bravery of the victim, who spoke out against an influential figure, and whose courage hopefully put an end to one man’s predation of young women in politics,” Nessel said in a statement. “I am grateful to the prosecutors in my office, who will continue to seek justice for assault survivors, and bring accountability to offenders regardless of their positions of relative power.”

Other terms of Byrd’s sentence include a mandatory drug and alcohol assessment including any treatment ordered subsequently, sex offender counseling, prohibition from possessing firearms and he may have no contact with the victim.

The final 50 days of the jail sentence were ordered as suspended, pending Byrd’s successful completion of sex offender counseling during his first 40 days of incarceration, satisfactory completion of a drug and alcohol assessment and monitoring, that he commits no additional crimes and that all associated court costs and fees are paid.

Byrd had been a prominent figure in Michigan politics and governmental lobbying on behalf of his employer, the Michigan Laborers District Council, of the Laborers’ International Union of North America. He also served on the Kellogg Community College Board of Trustees.

Byrd is alleged to have moved a woman's hand onto his penis at a social gathering for state Sen. Sean McCann, D-Kalamazoo, in April 2022. Byrd and the victim worked in the same occupational field, and Byrd "held a position of much influence in the Capitol and around the state in the realm of government and politics that provided a significant power imbalance between him and the victim."

Byrd has since resigned from his employment as director of external affairs for the Michigan Laborers’ District Council of LiUNA, his seat on the KCC Board of Trustees and his role as president of the South-Central Michigan Area Labor Council of the Michigan AFL-CIO.

This article originally appeared on Battle Creek Enquirer: Former KCC trustee, labor leader to serve jail time for assault