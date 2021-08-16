Former Kellogg VP and CSO Amy Senter Joins WBCSD in New York

Senter will focus on food, nature, redefining value

NEW YORK, August 16, 2021 /3BL Media/ - Amy Senter, former vice president and chief sustainability officer for the Kellogg Company, one of the world’s largest food companies based in North America, has joined the World Business Council for Sustainable Development, a global, CEO-led organization of over 200 leading businesses working together to accelerate the transition to a sustainable world.

Senter joins WBCSD’s North American team based in New York City as director. Her work will focus on food and nature, and redefining value. As a member of WBCSD’s North American team, Senter will further strengthen WBCSD as the leading voice of business in the global sustainability movement throughout the United States, Canada, and Mexico. She will report to William Sisson, executive director, North America, WBCSD.

WBCSD helps make its member companies more successful and sustainable by focusing on the maximum positive impact for shareholders, the environment, and societies. Member companies come from all business sectors and major economies, representing a combined revenue of more than USD $8.5 trillion and 19 million employees.

“The world faces three critical challenges: The climate emergency, nature loss, and mounting inequality,” Sisson said. “Amy’s extensive corporate experience and her effectiveness in battling these key issues will bring a unique perspective, especially for our North American corporate members, who are working to achieve a shared vision of a world in which more than 9 billion people are able to live well, within planetary boundaries, by 2050.”

Sisson said in order to achieve that goal, “we need major environmental, social, and governance changes across multiple industries beginning now, and Amy will help drive these transformations.”

Senter joined the Kellogg Company in November 2012 as Sustainability Manager. The company sells-in 1,000 products marketed in 180 countries, and is rated one of the most valuable food brands worldwide.

She was promoted to various sustainability positions within the company, and in 2018, her duties expanded to lead Global Sustainability for Kellogg. In that role, Senter led global strategies to deliver the company’s responsible sourcing and natural resource conservation commitments across its supply chain, partnered with Kellogg’s R&D division to develop the company’s Wellbeing food design approach, and delivered new commercial opportunities.

During her time at Kellogg, the company delivered over 25% absolute reduction in GHG emissions, was named to the Dow Jones Sustainability Index, and achieved a AAA ESG rating through MSCI. Senter also represented Kellogg in many multi-stakeholder initiatives and industry groups.

Prior to joining the Kellogg Company, Senter worked for the United States Department of Agriculture in Washington, D.C., where she led National Environmental Policy Act compliance for the Farm Service Agency. In that role, she oversaw the environmental law compliance across the $8 billion agency, and partnered with key programs and agencies on environmental protections and benefits.

Senter earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science and a Master of Science degree in Environmental Policy, both from the University of Michigan.

