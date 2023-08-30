Former Ken's Foods manager pleads guilty to causing woman's death while intoxicated

Aug. 30—Former Ken's Foods Plant Manager John A. Steward Jr. has been sentenced to 12 years with the Indiana Department of Correction after causing an accident that killed a woman.

Steward was intoxicated when he left Harper's Bar and Grill in Indianapolis and got behind the wheel in September 2020, according to a civil lawsuit filed against him in Marion County.

He was then involved in an accident that killed Shelli A. Miles, an Indianapolis mother of four, according to court records. Miles' estate has filed suit against Steward and the bar. The suit claims Steward killed Miles by driving while intoxicated and that the bar is partially to blame for overserving him alcohol.

Steward, of Westfield, pleaded guilty Friday to causing death when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, and two counts of causing serious bodily injury when operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated.

Marion Superior Court 31 Judge Jeffrey Marchal sentenced Steward to six years on the first count and three years each for the other two. That's a total of 12, but the sentence for the second two counts will run concurrently, or at the same time.

A representative of Ken's Foods in Lebanon declined comment when called Tuesday.