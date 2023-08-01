Former Kent teacher accused of rape for second time

Former special education teacher 52-year-old Darren Hunter was arrested by Chelan Police Sunday on charges of first-degree rape and second-degree assault.

Currently living in Chelan, Hunter moved from Kent after pleading guilty to assault with sexual motivation while working as a special education teacher at a Chelan middle school in 2022.

We reported on the story back in February 2022 when Hunter was charged with a suspected rape from the previous year and was placed on administrative leave by the school district. Hunter eventually pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of assault with sexual motivation. However, this charge was only a misdemeanor.

The investigation regarding Hunter’s recent arrest is currently ongoing as police have reason to believe Hunter committed additional unreported crimes. If you have any information the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office asks that you call the tip line at (509) 667-6845.



