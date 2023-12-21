Former Kentucky band director indicted on sex offenses now faces federal charges

A former Anderson County band director who was charged in state court with sex crimes involving a minor — his former band student — is now facing charges in federal court.

Patrick Brady, 37, of Springfield, was indicted Wednesday on three charges including online enticement, receipt of a matter containing a visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, and production of visual depiction of a minor engaged in sexually explicit conduct, according to court documents.

Court documents state Brady engaged in the sexual contact between March 2022 and May 2023. If convicted, Brady could face a maximum of life in prison.

Brady was previously arrested in July on state charges which included four counts of first-degree unlawful transaction with a minor, two counts of third-degree sodomy, third-degree rape, first-degree sexual abuse, promoting a sexual performance by a minor, unlawful use of electronic means to induce a minor to engage in sexual activities, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to a motion filed by Commonwealth’s Attorney Heather Humble, from August 2022 through May 2023, Brady engaged in a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old victim. The document states Brady used VSCO, a photography app, to communicate with the victim.

“Within the thousands of messages, (defendant) induced the minor to engage in illegal sexual activity,” court documents alleged. “Defendant also digitally penetrated the victim on at least one occasion. Defendant was in a position of authority over the victim, because he was (the victim’s) band teacher.”

At the time the state charges were filed against Brady, Sheila Mitchell, Anderson County Schools superintendent, said Brady was suspended with pay on May 15 when the report of inappropriate conduct came out. Mitchell confirmed on Thursday Brady was terminated from his employment with the school system on Aug. 4, 2023.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Kentucky State Police began investigating Brady after receiving a complaint about the alleged relationship, the sheriff’s office said.

Brady was able to secure $100,000 in cash to post his bond the day after his July arrest, according to court documents. A new, federal warrant was issued for his arrest Wednesday.

Brady’s state case is still ongoing, and his attorney, Landon Tingle, has filed several motions this month to suppress evidence, dismiss the case, reduce his bond, and change the venue of the case.

In Tingle’s motion for a change of venue, he said Brady’s bond conditions prohibit him from speaking with anyone involved in the Anderson County School system, which includes students, staff and parents of students. This adds up to nearly 12,500 people, which makes up half of the population of Anderson County, according to court documents.

“For all intents and purposes, anyone connected to a child or staff member would be prejudiced from being a member of this jury,” Tingle wrote in his filing.

Tingle was not immediately available for comment Thursday afternoon.