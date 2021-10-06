Former Kentucky dentist, wife charged with conspiring to not pay all federal taxes

Bill Estep
·1 min read

A dentist who practiced in Ashland for more than 15 years conspired to shortchange the government on taxes, a federal grand jury has alleged.

William Thorner and his wife, Kathy, are charged with one count each of conspiracy to defraud the federal government. Kathy Thorner also faces charges of failing to pay in all required payroll withholdings and of filing false returns.

William Thorner started practicing in Kentucky in 1991 and moved to South Carolina in 2018, according to a post on a dental industry website.

While he was in Ashland, Thorner had a practice called Caring Dentistry, where his wife worked as office manager and bookkeeper, according to the indictment.

Between 2013 and 2017, Kathy Thorner allegedly deducted federal income taxes and Medicare and Social Security taxes from employees’ checks but didn’t pay in all the money to the government.

She also didn’t properly pay in money deducted from employees for other benefits, including 401k plans, the indictment said.

At the same time, Kathy Thorner caused the business to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on vacations, gifts, jewelry and credit card purchases, the indictment charged.

The couple spent more than $900,000 on personal expenses from Caring Dentistry business accounts from 2013 to 2017 while only paying a portion of the payroll taxes owed, the indictment charged.

The couple, who received multiple notices about unpaid payroll taxes, “significantly understated” their income and overstated federal withholdings from the business, the indictment said.

The conspiracy charge is punishable by up to five years in prison.

William and Kathy Thorner pleaded not guilty at their initial court appearance Tuesday and were released pending trial. Their attorneys declined comment.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Edward B. Atkins scheduled their trial to begin Jan. 10.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Former Kentucky Democratic party leader ordered to prison in campaign finance case

    Jerry Lundergan will ask the U.S. Supreme Court to take his case.

  • Toy makers race to get products on shelves amid supply clogs

    With three months until Christmas, the Basic Fun toy company has made an unprecedented decision: leave one-third of its iconic Tonka Mighty Dump Trucks destined for U.S. store shelves in China. Given surging prices of shipping containers and clogs in the supply network, transportation costs to get the yellow bulky toy to U.S. soil is now 40% of the retail price, which is roughly $26.

  • New HUD rule aimed at preventing public housing evictions

    The Biden administration is trying to prevent evictions from public housing for nonpayment of rent, seeking to shore up protections following the end of the nationwide eviction moratorium. Under a new rule from the Department of Housing and Urban Development, tenants in HUD-subsidized public housing cannot be evicted for nonpayment without providing them 30 days' notice and information about available federal emergency rental assistance. Technically, the rule would go into effect 30 days after publication, but a senior HUD official told The Associated Press that public housing authorities across the country were expected to comply immediately.

  • How Much You Really Take Home From a $100K Salary in Every State

    Making a six-figure salary is something many of us aspire to do. However, even if your salary is $100,000, you will take home a lot less home after taxes. Read: 10 Ways To Bounce Back From a Heavy...

  • Boris Johnson Simps for ‘Anti-Racist’ Winston Churchill in Speech That Ignored Brexit Mess

    Reuters/Phil NobleSo far, the story of post-Brexit Britain has been one of shortages. Europe has been united in schadenfreude as it’s watched furious British drivers line up for miles to fill their cars, huge gaps have emerged in supermarket shelves across the country, and a big surge in natural-gas prices has left people panicked about how they’ll heat their homes in winter.So it’s no surprise that, when Prime Minister Boris Johnson delivered his annual keynote speech to set out his plans for t

  • Chemistry Nobel awarded for mirror-image molecules

    A Briton and a German have been awarded the chemistry Nobel for their work to build new molecules.

  • Alabama capital strips Confederate president's name off road

    The first capital of the Confederacy has renamed a street honoring the Confederate president to recognize a Black civil rights lawyer instead, despite an Alabama law meant to protect rebel monuments and memorials. The Montgomery City Council voted Tuesday night to rename Jeff Davis Avenue for attorney Fred D. Gray, who grew up on the street during the Jim Crow era and went on to represent clients including Martin Luther King Jr. and Rosa Parks. “When I think of heroes who exemplify the best in our city, (Gray) is certainly at the forefront of that,” said Mayor Steven Reed, the city's first Black mayor.

  • Could king tide and a disturbance at sea bring heavy rains for Florida’s weekend?

    Be careful what you ask of the National Weather Service in Miami.

  • Calif. Couple and Young Son, 2, Found Dead Inside Airbnb in Mexico

    Jose Nunez Jr., his wife Maria and their 2-year-old son Jayden were reportedly on vacation visiting family members at the time

  • Biden says GOP playing 'Russian roulette' in debt-ceiling battle

    President Biden on Monday said Senate Republicans are playing “Russian roulette” with the U.S. economy by delaying a vote to raise the debt ceiling, and called on the GOP to "get out of the way" so Democrats can do it themselves.

  • ‘The lure of easy money.’ Former NFL players get prison time for Lexington fraud case

    A federal judge in Lexington said the players stole money from other former players who “battered their bodies” and needed to pay for legitimate medical costs.

  • Criminal inquiry into Trump’s Georgia election interference gathers steam

    The disgraced former president faces a range of possible charges – including conspiracy and election fraud A supporter of the former president’s fanciful claims of election fraud at a rally in Perry, Georgia, on 25 September. Photograph: Ben Gray/AP Donald Trump is facing increasing legal scrutiny in the crucial battleground state of Georgia over his attempt to sway the 2020 election there, and that heat is now overlapping with investigations in Congress looking at the former president’s efforts

  • Bitcoin Bear Mr. Whale: ‘BTC Closer to Hitting $0 Than $100,000’

    Bitcoin bear Mr. Whale, who also goes by the handle Cryptowhale on Twitter, made a sensational claim on Oct 2 "Bitcoin is closer to hitting $0 than it is to hitting $100,000." But that was just to prove a point, he says.

  • Cyprus FM urges Lebanon to implement reforms to unlock aid

    The foreign minister of the Mediterranean island of Cyprus on Wednesday urged Lebanon's new government to implement reforms quickly, in order for the international community to unlock aid to crisis-stricken Lebanon. Nikos Christodoulides is the first foreign minister from the European Union to visit Lebanon since Prime Minister Najib Mikati's Cabinet took office last month. Mikati has pledged to work toward quick reforms in the small Mideast nation notorious for corruption and now on the verge of bankruptcy.

  • Five things to know about the indictment of Maryland Gov. Hogan’s former chief of staff

    More than a year after questions were raised about a severance package and other spending related to Gov. Larry Hogan’s former chief of staff Roy McGrath, federal and state prosecutors have charged McGrath with dozens of counts of fraud and other misconduct. Here are five things to know about the new charges: Investigators found nothing to implicate Hogan or his staff The fraud charges related ...

  • Former 'most wanted' drug trafficker on Brian Laundrie: 'You gotta face the music'

    A former high-profile drug kingpin is asking Brian Laundrie to come out of hiding regardless of whether or not he killed Gabby Petito.

  • YouTube removes R. Kelly's official channels

    The company said the decision was based on the singer abusing his power in the music industry to commit crimes.

  • ‘Multiple Victims’ Reported After Shooting at Texas High School

    Twitter/NBC DFWPolice swarmed a north Texas high school on Wednesday morning after reports of an active shooter. “We are on scene at a shooting at Timberview High School. We are doing a methodical search,” the Arlington Police Department said in a tweet. Multiple neighboring police departments also descended on the school in Arlington, located between Dallas and Fort Worth. Dallas ATF agents also responded.Several local news outlets reported that police confirmed there were “multiple victims.” A

  • Brian Laundrie's sister says he flew home August 17, a few days after the police stopped him and Gabby Petito after a fight in Utah

    "He was telling me where they were going next. I FaceTimed with Gabby and the kids on that trip," Cassie Laundrie said.

  • Dad burned all over his body after daughter throws chemicals on him, Michigan cops say

    The dad was left unconscious after his teen daughter threw lye powder and water on him, police say.