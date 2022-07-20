Former Kentucky GOP legislator Robert Goforth pleads guilty to domestic violence charge

Rep. Robert Goforth, center, on the House floor at the Capitol in Frankfort. He announced Jan. 8, 2019 that he would seek the Republican nomination for governor in the spring.

Former Kentucky gubernatorial candidate and state Rep. Robert Goforth accepted a plea deal last week to his 2020 domestic violence indictment, two months after also pleading guilty to federal fraud and money laundering charges.

Police arrested Goforth in April 2020 and charged him with first-degree strangulation and domestic assault. The police citation stated his wife told authorities he strangled her with a cord "to the point that she had difficulty breathing and believed she was going to pass out."

Under the plea deal reached Thursday, the East Bernstadt Republican had the strangulation charge dismissed and pleaded guilty to his fourth-degree domestic violence charge, which includes a sentence of 59 days.

Goforth's report date is not until December, and his defense attorney Conrad Cessna said his 59 days will be concurrent with his federal sentence, which is expected to be handed down in September and range from 24 to 37 months.

The owner of a Clay County pharmacy, Goforth pleaded guilty in May to federal charges of health care fraud and money laundering, admitting to improperly billing insurance programs in excess of $2.7 million for prescriptions that customers never picked up.

According to Goforth's plea agreement, his pharmacy multiplied profits by putting such medication back on the shelf and selling it again.

Despite his arrest and indictment for strangulation and domestic violence, Goforth still won reelection easily in 2020, defeating his Democratic opponent with 71% of the vote.

First elected to his state House seat in 2018, Goforth had a surprisingly strong showing in his long-shot bid for governor in 2019, coming within 13 percentage points of then-incumbent Gov. Matt Bevin in the Republican primary.

A petition was submitted by citizens in 2021 to impeach Goforth from office due to his domestic violence charges, but a special impeachment committee of legislators declined to forward the charges to the full chamber.

Goforth abruptly resigned from his seat in the state House in August 2021, ​stating that "family and personal circumstances demand my full attention and focus."

The former legislator also agreed earlier this year to pay fines totaling $22,000 for campaign finance and ethics violations relating to his 2020 campaign, according to documents recently obtained by The Courier Journal.

In an agreed order with the Kentucky Registry of Election Finance (KREF) in April, Goforth admitted to violating several statutes by not reporting or putting disclaimers on $35,720 of campaign mailers featuring a letter from his wife defending him, who wrote that “angry liberal radicals from out-of-state have harassed us relentlessly.”

Though Goforth previously told KREF officials his wife had mailed out hand-written letters at her own expense without telling him, Goforth later admitted he had consulted with his wife and a former campaign manager to produce printed versions of the letter through an Arizona vendor, which he paid for himself.

Goforth also signed an agreed order with the Kentucky Legislative Ethics Commission last week admitting to violations of the state code of ethics related to the mailers, as well as expressing remorse for filing a statement under oath with the agency that was false.

The former legislator also admitted to using his official position to obtain unpaid services from Thomas Litafik — his former campaign manager, who was also a registered legislative lobbyist — on the mailer. Goforth agreed to cooperate and testify in matters related to the mailer and Litafik, who was also named as a respondent in the ethics complaint.

