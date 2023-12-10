Former Kentucky Gov. Julian Carroll dies

Former Gov. Julian M. Carroll, a Democrat whose promising administration in the mid-1970s ended under the cloud of a federal grand jury investigation, died Sunday. He was 92.

Carroll, who was also lieutenant governor and speaker of the state House of Representatives, became governor in December 1974 with a reputation as one of the most knowledgeable and effective politicians Frankfort had seen in years.

He dominated the capital as few governors had, mastering details of the state budget and maintaining a grip on the levers of power not unlike President Lyndon Johnson had done a decade before.

With a flush state budget, he poured millions into primary and secondary education, provided free textbooks for students, eliminated student fees and established a statewide kindergarten system. He provided millions more for development around the state and gave impetus to such downtown Louisville landmarks as the Kentucky Center for the Arts, the Galleria and the restoration of the Seelbach Hotel.

Carroll was the first governor to endorse Jimmy Carter’s 1976 bid for president. When Carter began to founder late in his term, Carroll, then chairman of the National Governors Association, was one of the first to suggest that perhaps he should not run again. His comments drew national attention.

His own hold on Frankfort began to slip in 1977 with reports that allies who had received appointments or state business under Carroll had bestowed favors on him or members of his family, and that state-owned planes had been used to transport the Carroll family on vacations. A federal investigation opened into allegations of questionable state transactions.

By the time he left office in 1979, Carroll’s image was scarred, his chosen successor had been rejected in the Democratic primary and his close associates were alienated and scattered. He was never charged with any offense, although he would acknowledge years later that there were some improprieties in a series of financial transactions that benefited him and his family.

In 1987, he ran again for governor but finished a badly beaten last. He said he had no regrets for having run and that the campaign had given him a chance to reconcile with several longtime associates.

If Carroll was born to politics, an early sign was his election in 1949 as governor of Boys State. His father, the late E.B. “Buster” Carroll, said that Julian, one of his 11 children, “sat down in the governor’s chair in Frankfort and said, ’I’ll come back sometime and sit right in this chair for four years.”’

Julian Morton Carroll was born April 16, 1931, in Maxon Junction, a McCracken County community also known as West Paducah. His father was a tenant farmer and mechanic.

“We came up as poor as you could be,” Buster Carroll said in 1974. “Times were so bad during the Depression that we didn’t know where one meal was coming after another.”

Carroll attended Heath High School, where he was president of the student body and ranked second in the class of 1950. The 1950 class picked two “outstanding leaders,” Carroll and Charlann Harting.

They were married in 1951, while Carroll was a student at the University of Kentucky. A hard worker, Carroll held a number of part-time jobs to pay his college expenses. A political science major, he got his bachelor’s degree in 1954 and went on to UK’s law school.

Charlann Carroll worked to help pay their bills until 1955, when their first child was born. The last year in law school was touch and go. “There were days when I had to borrow $5 from my landlady to buy groceries with,” Carroll said.

He was a member — and cadet commandant — of the Air Force Reserve Office Training Corps and went from law school to the Air Force, serving as a lawyer.

After three years in service, he returned to Paducah to practice law. Soon, he was in the midst of a fight over the city’s plan to operate a local electric utility. Carroll took a visible role in support of the municipal utility, which voters approved in a referendum. The fight helped establish Carroll’s political credentials and led to his election in 1961 to the state House of Representatives. He served five terms, two of them as Speaker, and helped put the legislature on course toward independence from the executive branch.

Serving with Carroll were four men who would become the core of his support in the legislature and later, as governor. They were:

Howard “Sonny” Hunt of Danville, state Democratic chairman during Carroll’s term who went to prison as the result of the federal probe into state government.

William Curlin of Frankfort, a politically influential lawyer who served briefly in the U.S. House.

Bill Cox of Madisonville, Carroll’s top political and governmental aide. Cox served as federal highway administrator in Carter’s administration and narrowly lost the Democratic nomination for lieutenant governor to Martha Layne Collins in 1979.

Terry McBrayer of Greenup, who was House majority leader, a member of Carroll’s cabinet and Carroll’s choice to succeed him in 1979. McBrayer finished third, behind John Y. Brown Jr. and Harvey Sloane.

The 1968 General Assembly was a turning point for Carroll. Republican Louie Nunn had been elected governor the year before, giving the Democratic majority a chance to select its own leadership. Carroll was elected speaker.

With a Republican governor, Democrats looked for ways to strengthen their hand and reform the legislature. The political alignment also gave Carroll and Lt. Gov. Wendell Ford the chance to shape the party’s political agenda.

The two were aligned with Democratic state chairman J.R. Miller, an Owensboro utility executive who was deeply involved in Ford’s career, but also played a role with Carroll, helping him get retainers from electric co-operatives.

But the Ford-Miller-Carroll connection splintered as the 1971 race for governor approached. Ford was preparing to run against his old mentor, former Gov. Bert Combs. Carroll decided to align himself with Combs in the primary and run for lieutenant governor.

As it turned out, both men won and suspicion and hard feelings were to rule the Ford and Carroll camps for years.

Ford and Miller hoped to keep Carroll out of the governor’s chair and tried to persuade him to run in 1974 for the U.S. Senate. Carroll refused. Eventually, the two sides struck a truce. Under the arrangement, Ford ran for the Senate against Republican Marlow Cook the incumbent. Carroll would succeed as governor if he won.

Carroll became Ford’s most enthusiastic supporter, speaking for him like “a fundamentalist preacher in the heat of a revival service,” as a Courier Journal story described him. His appearances often overshadowed those of Ford.

“Julian is the evangelist,” Ford joked. “I just go around and take up the collection.”

Ford defeated Cook and when Ford resigned to go to Washington on Dec. 28, 1974, Carroll moved up to be governor.

In 1975, Carroll won a full term, beating Jefferson County Judge Todd Hollenbach in a one-sided primary, a defeat that many saw as the beginning of the end to Hollenbach’s promising political career.

In the fall, Carroll beat Frankfort businessman Robert Gable by a then-record 192,161 votes. The fall campaign was played out against a background of violent demonstrations against a court-ordered busing plan in Jefferson County. Both candidates took strong stands against busing.

As he embarked on a full term as governor, Carroll was well positioned for a successful administration. Behind him were 14 years in state government, an overwhelming mandate from the voters and a Democratic Party more united than it had been in years. Kentucky’s economy was growing and state revenue was increasing. That allowed Carroll to expand a number of programs without a major tax increase.

In addition to the improvements in education, which Carroll said were his most important achievements, he had the legislature pass a law that put an end to the state’s corrupt commercial bail-bond system. The state also implemented a new court system during Carroll’s term and enacted a program to build roads in Eastern Kentucky from the proceeds of the coal severance tax.

The legislature also spent a great deal of time passing anti-busing bills and trying to rescind Kentucky’s ratification of the Equal Rights Amendment. The anti-busing bills, passed with Carroll’s support, were inevitably struck down in federal court.

So total was Carroll’s control over the legislature in the 1976 session that when an administration bill came up for passage, train-like noises would emit from members and someone would shout “All aboard” as the Carroll Express moved the bill to passage. State Sen. Kelsey Friend of Pikeville observed of Carroll’s control:

“My Gawd, a cockroach couldn’t crawl across the Senate floor without an OK from the governor stamped on its back.”

The bottom line of Carroll’s term was a substantial increase in state spending and in the number of state employees. The budget and payroll had to be pared back substantially in leaner times under John Y. Brown Jr., Carroll’s successor.

During Carroll’s administration, the state suffered through several major disasters that produced other changes. In May 1977, 165 people died when fire destroyed the Beverly Hills Supper Club in Northern Kentucky. The disaster prompted the state to toughen its fire and building codes and to strengthen the office of state fire marshal.

A year earlier, the deaths of 26 men in the Scotia mine disaster in Harlan County led to changes in the state’s mine safety program, including establishment of a roving force of mine-safety analysts.

In 1977, Carroll’s third year as governor, events began to tarnish his image. Two state leases — on a Lexington warehouse and a new library building in Frankfort — were awarded to political friends under procedures that avoided competition. Both were eventually cancelled.

Next, it was learned that Carroll and his family had used state planes for a number of personal trips. These included several flights to the Bahamas, despite announcements that the Carrolls were to be vacationing in Florida.

There were other disclosures. Two businessmen — one the recipient of large contracts and the other of a prized appointment from the administration — provided, at Carroll’s request, free plane rides to and from the Bahamas for Carroll’s daughter, then a student at Murray State University, and three sorority sisters.

By the summer of 1978, the FBI was conducting a widespread investigation of several state-government transactions and of Hunt, Carroll’s personal choice as Democratic state chairman. In October, 1978, a special assistant to Carroll, Russell McClure, was indicted for improper transfer of state cars to Hunt’s relatives. Hunt eventually was convicted on mail-fraud conspiracy and filing false tax returns in connection with an insurance commission-splitting scheme. He spent two years in federal prison, including time for contempt of court for refusing to answer questions about Carroll.

Carroll argued later that the scheme was outside the realm of state government, since Hunt ran it from party headquarters, and that he knew nothing about it until late in his administration. However, his insurance commissioner, Harold McGuffey, said Carroll had told him early in his term that Hunt would tell McGuffey where he was to place state insurance business.

Carroll said he had no recollection of telling McGuffy that.

In general, Carroll acknowledged that he had made mistakes as governor but he contended that he had been victimized by federal prosecutors.

If there was a lot of Lyndon Johnson in Carroll’s political persona, there was also some of Billy Graham, the great evangelist.

An active lay minister, Carroll in 1966 served as moderator of the Kentucky Synod of the Cumberland Presbyterian Church. In a 1976 television interview, Carroll said he “got into politics out of a sense of Christian discipleship.”

A 1977 biography — “Julian Carroll of Kentucky: The Inside Story of a Christian in Public Life” — quoted Carroll as saying:

“Is it God’s will for me to be governor of Kentucky? Well, I know it sounds funny to some people, but I believe it is God’s will. I believe God has seen to it that I have always filled a vacuum someplace.”

In an interview, he spoke of “the great danger of hypocrisy when a political animal becomes involved in religious work.”

He said he had feared the charge that he used his religion for political expediency but said that since he would never seek office again, he could never be charged with using religion to further his career.

Carroll said he went through a period of depression and withdrawal after he left office, but eventually found himself reborn in a new spirit. His values were reflected in his stand against abortion and gay rights and his support of school prayer. In 1988, he endorsed the Rev. Pat Robertson for the Republican presidential nomination. He also spoke frequently against the use of drugs and alcohol.

After leaving office, the Carrolls settled in Frankfort, where several of their children lived. He was frequently the only ex-governor to appear at public events. The Carrolls had four children: Kenneth, Patrice, Brad and Elly, who was born in June 1975, the first child to be born at the Executive Mansion.

