Former Kentucky Gov. Julian Carroll to lie in state in Frankfort Friday

Leo Bertucci, Louisville Courier Journal
·1 min read

Former Kentucky Gov. Julian Carroll, who died Sunday in Frankfort at the age of 92, will lie in state at the Capitol on Friday.

Carroll will lie in state in Kentucky's Capitol Rotunda from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and from 1:30-5 p.m. A memorial service will also take place inside the Capitol Rotunda from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Funeral services for Carroll will take place at Elevate Church in Frankfort on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., according to his obituary.

Carroll served as governor from from 1974-79. He held several other public offices during a long career in Frankfort, including lieutenant governor, house speaker and state senator.

In lieu of flowers, Carroll's family asks that expressions of sympathy be sent to the University of Kentucky Special Collections Research Center or the Murray State University Library Julian M. Carroll Fund.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@courierjournal.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Former Kentucky Gov. Julian Carroll to lie in Frankfort

Recommended Stories

  • The best wireless earbuds for 2024

    Here’s a list of the best wireless earbuds you can get right now, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • Stock market news today: US stocks mixed as final 2023 Fed decision looms

    Focus is on the Fed's last policy decision of 2023, with investors on alert for signs of an end to interest-rate hikes.

  • With AI Studio, Google launches an easy-to-use tool for developing apps and chatbots based on its Gemini model

    After announcing its family of Gemini models last week and bringing it to its Bard chatbot experience, Google is now bringing Gemini to developers by launching a slew of new and updated services today. One of these services is AI Studio -- which was previously known as MakerSuite. AI Studio is a web-based tool for developers that functions a bit like a gateway into the wider Gemini ecosystem, starting with Gemini Pro and then, at some point next year, also Gemini Ultra.

  • Fed expected to hold rates steady as Wall Street looks for signs of cuts in 2024

    Central bank officials may keep the possibility of rate hikes on the table because they want to prevent financial conditions from loosening as inflation continues to drop.

  • Lancia prototype car winds up in a canal in France somehow

    Firefighters pulled a previously-unseen Lancia Ypsilon prototype from a canal in France, after it was presumably stolen from the local Stellantis factory.

  • Amazon competes with its own Goodreads with launch of book discovery service, 'Your Books'

    Amazon today is launching its own competitor to Goodreads, a book tracking and recommendations site it also owns. The retailer announced the launch of a new Amazon feature, Your Books, which will organize all the books you've bought, borrowed, or saved, including print books, as well as Amazon's Kindle and Audible titles. This library will help to fuel discovery and recommendations of other books you might like, which can be saved to wish lists.

  • Google's GitHub Copilot competitor is now generally available and will soon use the Gemini model

    Google today announced that Duet AI for Developers, the suite of AI-powered assistance tools for code completion and generation the company announced earlier this year, is now generally available and that it will start making use of Google's more powerful Gemini model in the coming weeks. While code completion and generation tools have quickly become mainstream, with GitHub's Copilot having the lead in terms of developer mindshare, Google is taking an interesting approach here by also partnering with 25 companies that have contributed datasets for their platforms to assist developers with building and troubleshooting their applications.

  • New York, New York: Tommy DeVito, Zach Wilson named NFL Offensive Players of the Week

    Both New York quarterbacks delivered in wins for their respective teams in Week 14.

  • Google unveils MedLM, a family of healthcare-focused generative AI models

    Google thinks that there's an opportunity to offload more healthcare tasks to generative AI models -- or at least, an opportunity to recruit those models to aid healthcare workers in completing their tasks. Today, the company announced MedLM, a family of models fine-tuned for the medical industries. Based on Med-PaLM 2, a Google-developed model that performs at an "expert level" on dozens of medical exam questions, MedLM is available to Google Cloud customers in the U.S. (it's in preview in certain other markets) who've been whitelisted through Vertex AI, Google's fully managed AI dev platform.

  • The Game Awards’ missteps and Light No Fire | This week's gaming news

    The Game Awards are done and the video game marketing machine is winding down for the year, but this industry never fully stops. This week, we’re taking a look at what The Game Awards could have done better (a few things, it turns out) and breaking down some of the biggest announcements from last week’s show.

  • These 40+ splurge-worthy gifts are actually worth the money — tech, home, style, travel and more

    Treat yourself or a loved one with these splurge-worthy gifts. Shop brands like Aēsop, Sonos, Lilysilk, Caraway, The Harmonist and more.

  • Land Rover begins testing the first electric Range Rover

    Due out in the coming months, the first electric Range Rover will offer V8-like performance and it will stand out as the quietest member of the line-up.

  • The best 15 last-minute Christmas gifts for 2023

    These are the best last-minute Christmas gifts you can get this year, as chosen by Engadget editors.

  • European Union lawmakers agree deal to bolster gig worker rights

    The development could deliver a significant boost for millions of gig workers laboring on digital platforms without being afforded workers rights. The EU estimates some 5.5 million people currently laboring for such platforms in the region may be wrongly classified as self employed (aka "bogus self employment"), meaning they are missing out on important labor and social rights protections. The Commission presented its original plan to reform labor laws to boost protections for platform workers back in December 2021, setting out a presumption of employment for workers in a bid to flip the odds on gig economy exploitation.

  • Zuper dons field service management cape for small business, enterprise customers

    Zuper, a field service management company, closed on $32 million in Series B funding to provide its customers with technologies and tools to cater to a wider range of workers. While other field service management companies target specific parts of the market, Zuper was designed to encompass the entire workflow. Zuper’s platform provides automated workflows and workforce collaboration so that customers have the best possible experience, Zuper CEO Anand Subbaraj told TechCrunch.

  • Yahoo Sports AM: Wiz, Caps to Virginia?

    Today's edition includes the Capitals' and Wizards' potential move to Virginia, why the Olympics could come to New York in 2026, NFL power rankings, Draymond's latest ejection, and more.

  • Tesla recalls almost all cars sold in the US to fix Autopilot safety controls

    Following a two-year investigation by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Tesla will recall over two million vehicles to make fixes to its Autopilot system.

  • Kakao names Shina Chung, previously its VC lead, as new CEO amid ongoing crisis 

    Shina Chung, who had been running the company's venture arm, is moving to the top role at the company. "I will carry out active and responsible management" to meet the expectations and standards of society, Chung said in its statement. "I will not miss this opportunity for change because Kakao does not have much time."

  • China's autonomous vehicle regulation requires safety operators, in-car recordings

    In the field of autonomous driving, the country has made some big strides in defining the parameters and limitations for service providers, removing regulatory ambiguity and granting industry players the freedom to test and commercialize the nascent technology. Prior to the introduction of the nationwide guidelines, policymaking on AV had been playing out in a more decentralized fashion, with local governments formulating their own rules for service providers on their turf. Autonomous buses, for example, should run in "enclosed or roads with relatively simple conditions."

  • South African e-commerce startup TUNL gets funding to accelerate growth of its exports platform

    TUNL, a South African parcel shipping platform, has secured $1 million in pre-seed funding from investors, including Founders Factory Africa, Digital Africa Ventures, E4E Africa, and Jozi Angels. The platform, which claims to help e-commerce merchants save between 50% and 80% on international shipping costs, said the funding will fuel its expansion in its primary market, South Africa, and lay the groundwork for its launch in other key African and emerging markets. CEO Matthew Davey and COO Craig Lowman founded the company in 2022 after Davey sought to solve a challenge he faced as the managing director of a Dutch company that imported South African engineering materials into Europe.