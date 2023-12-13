Former Kentucky Gov. Julian Carroll to lie in state in Frankfort Friday

Former Kentucky Gov. Julian Carroll, who died Sunday in Frankfort at the age of 92, will lie in state at the Capitol on Friday.

Carroll will lie in state in Kentucky's Capitol Rotunda from 10 a.m.-12:30 p.m. and from 1:30-5 p.m. A memorial service will also take place inside the Capitol Rotunda from 12:30-1:30 p.m.

Funeral services for Carroll will take place at Elevate Church in Frankfort on Saturday starting at 11 a.m., according to his obituary.

Carroll served as governor from from 1974-79. He held several other public offices during a long career in Frankfort, including lieutenant governor, house speaker and state senator.

In lieu of flowers, Carroll's family asks that expressions of sympathy be sent to the University of Kentucky Special Collections Research Center or the Murray State University Library Julian M. Carroll Fund.

Reach reporter Leo Bertucci at lbertucci@courierjournal.com or @leober2chee on X, formerly known as Twitter

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Former Kentucky Gov. Julian Carroll to lie in Frankfort