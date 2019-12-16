Former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin defends controversial pardons, blames outrage on 'political opportunism'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. – A defiant Matt Bevin says he would welcome a federal investigation into the controversial last-minute pardons and commutations he issued before leaving the governor’s office last week, adding he is convinced that some he pardoned of crimes, including brutal murder, rape and child abuse, are innocent.

“This is going to be very cathartic," Bevin told The Louisville (Ky.) Courier Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network.

"There's nothing more antiseptic than the truth. And the truth is something that needs to be shined into some corners of the criminal justice system, in this state and in this country."

Bevin even suggested that some of the county prosecutors who are the fiercest critics of his pardons may end up as the ones investigated and prosecuted if federal investigators get involved.

"You will see people subpoenaed, you will see people deposed, you will see people convicted," he predicted during the Saturday night interview.

"If the truth comes out, there will be people involved in this process on the other side of the equation that have very good reason to be very concerned right now. And some of them are the loudest people right now, and for good reason."

Squarely in Bevin’s sights are state legislators and prosecutors — including Republican Senate President Robert Stivers — who have called on commonwealth and federal law enforcement to investigate some of his more controversial pardons and commutations.

In his interview with The Courier Journal, the one-term Republican governor insinuated his critics are grandstanding for political gain.

"There's a boatload of legislators who are all outraged right now who sure advocated the crap out of me for the last four years, including some of the loudest ones," Bevin said. "Political opportunism is an interesting thing."

The Courier Journal was the first to reveal one of Bevin’s most controversial decisions: Pardoning Patrick Baker two years into his 19-year sentence for killing Donald Mills in a Knox County home invasion and robbery.

In the weekend interview, Bevin initially claimed several times that he didn't know and couldn't remember ever meeting with or speaking to Patrick Baker's brother, Eric, who held a campaign fundraiser for Bevin at his home last year that raised $21,500, state public records show.

The Courier Journal last week reported on Bevin's attendance at the July 26, 2018, fundraiser — including publishing a photo of Bevin and Eric Baker talking at Baker's home. The story included a firsthand account from the publisher of the local newspaper of Bevin having a private meeting with the Baker family.

Asked about the fundraiser again, the former governor then conceded he had spoken to Eric Baker before, "But I don't know if I've spoken to him about this."

Bevin added that he could not remember ever being at the Bakers’ home.

The former governor also insisted Baker is an innocent man — despite the outcry over Patrick Baker's pardon from Mills' family, the local prosecutor in the case and those questioning if the political donations played a role.

The real killer, Bevin said, hasn't been fully brought to justice.

"I looked at (the Patrick Baker case) for months and months," said Bevin, adding he had "a lot of conversations" with people about the circumstances of Mills' murder and Baker's trial.

"If you truly care about the truth of that story, among others, stay with it, stay on it, ask a lot of questions," Bevin said. "You'll find a lot of people both inside and outside of Kentucky are very aware of that case."

Matt Bevin on Micah Schoettle pardon: 'Not everything that you are told is true'

Bevin also defended his pardon of Micah Schoettle, who was convicted of raping a 9-year-old in Kenton County last year and sentenced to 23 years.

Bevin claimed Schoettle is innocent because there is no physical, medical or eyewitness evidence against him, adding that "not everything that you are told is true, including in a courtroom."