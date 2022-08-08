Former Kentucky justice secretary and lawmaker charged with rape

Former state Rep. John Tilley, who oversaw Kentucky’s state prison system under former Gov. Matt Bevin, has been charged with first-degree rape.

A spokesperson for the Lexington Police Department told The Courier Journal Tilley was charged Monday morning "regarding a Special Victims Investigation that occurred this year."

"At this time, it is still an ongoing investigation," spokesperson Hannah Sloan said.

Tilley, 53, was being held Monday morning at the Lexington-Fayette County jail, according to the detention center's online database.

Tilley's attorney, Steve Schroering, says his client is innocent of the charge and turned himself in to investigators in Lexington Monday morning.

"John Tilley maintains his innocence of the criminal charges and has cooperated with the investigation," Schroering said. "He respects the judicial process and has no further comment at this time."

Tilley spent four years working as secretary of Kentucky's Justice and Public Safety Cabinet during Bevin's term as governor from December 2015 through 2019.

In that role, Tilley oversaw the Kentucky State Police and the state departments of corrections and juvenile justice, among other government operations.

Before that, Tilley served as a Democratic state lawmaker from Hopkinsville for about a decade. His time in office included a stint as chairman of the legislature's House Judiciary Committee.

