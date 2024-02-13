Former Kentucky middle school teacher charged with rape of female student

A former Kentucky middle school teacher has been charged in connection with alleged inappropriate communication and contact with a female student, according to Kentucky State Police.

A grand jury indicted Brian W. Bailey, 54, on charges of possessing or viewing material portraying a sexual performance by a minor; third-degree rape; and tampering with physical evidence, state police announced Tuesday.

Court records list Bailey’s address as Benham, in Harlan County.

Third-degree rape applies in several situations. One is when a person in a position of authority — including a teacher — allegedly has sex with someone under age 18 that the person met as a result of his or her position.

Bailey was a teacher at Whitesburg Middle School in Letcher County, according to the release.

Letcher County Superintendent Denise Yonts said Tuesday that Bailey had worked for the school system a year to 18 months but left on Nov. 2, 2023.

The alleged illegal conduct by Bailey dated to last November, according to state police.

Yonts said the school system cooperated in the investigation, but said she could not comment on other details of the ongoing investigation, including how the alleged illegal conduct came to light.

Bailey was listed as an inmate at the Letcher County Jail on Tuesday, with his bond set at $250,000.