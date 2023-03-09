Former Kentucky police officer charged with stealing drugs, receiving stolen gun

A former Somerset police officer has been indicted on more than 20 charges after allegedly stealing items from the department evidence room.

Michael I. Correll, 44, faces charges of first- and third-degree burglary; tampering with physical evidence; theft of drugs; trafficking in methamphetamine; receiving stolen property; unlawful access to a computer; abuse of public trust; and official misconduct.

A Pulaski County grand jury indicted Correll Wednesday. Kentucky State Police, which investigated, announced the indictment Thursday.

Correll was a captain with the Somerset department before retiring Nov. 1, 2022.

State police started investigating in January after being contacted by William Hunt, police chief in Somerset, who had become aware of suspicious activity by Correll, according to a release.

The Somerset department cooperated in the investigation.