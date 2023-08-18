Former Kentucky prosecutor arrested by FBI in Morehead

Ronnie Goldy Jr., a former commonwealth attorney who was impeached and convicted by the state legislature earlier this year, was arrested Friday by the FBI in Morehead.

Goldy, the ex-commonwealth’s attorney for Bath, Menifee, Montgomery and Rowan counties, was taken into federal custody Friday morning at an address on Circle Drive, said Katie Anderson, a public affairs specialist with the FBI.

It’s unclear what Goldy was charged with but court records related to the case are likely to be unsealed later Friday. Anderson said they anticipate Goldy’s initial court appearance to be early next week.

The arrest comes months after Goldy was unanimously convicted by the state Senate in Kentucky’s first impeachment trial in 135 years. His impeachment and conviction came after Goldy was accused of providing legal favors for a woman in exchange for nude photos. The conviction barred Goldy from holding future office.

Last year, a state hearing officer concluded that Goldy solicited sexually explicit photos and videos from a woman named Misty Helton after Goldy helped her in court. A former boyfriend of Helton’s took screenshots of the Facebook messages between the two and provided them to a Louisville attorney.

Screenshots previously provided to the Herald-Leader showed that Goldy sent Helton gas money at one point; searched whether she had outstanding arrest warrants; said he would try to move court dates for her; and advised her on getting back her car, which had been impounded after an arrest.

This story may be updated.