Former Kentucky prosecutor charged with murdering his wife, will appear in court this week

A former Kentucky prosecutor has been charged with murder in his wife’s death and will make his first court appearance Thursday, according to court documents.

Donald Deskins, 49, a former assistant Pike County attorney, faces charged of murder (domestic violence) and two counts of tampering with physical evidence, according to court records. Deskins’ indictment says he caused blunt force trauma to Judith Deskins with the intent to cause her death.

Police were called to Donald Deskins’ residence on Meathouse Road in Kimper in April 2021 after he called police and reported his wife was dead inside the home, according to court documents. Investigators determined foul play was suspected.

Deskins was indicted last week, according to court records. The indictment also says he tampered with physical evidence at the residence and on his laptop.

Deskins was booked into the Pike County Detention Center the following day after turning himself in at the jail, according to court documents. He was still being held there Wednesday. His attorney has filed a motion asking for Deskins’ bond to be reduced. His bond amount hadn’t immediately been listed in online court or jail records.

Deskins will be arraigned in Pike Circuit Court Thursday, records show. Judges who would typically be assigned to this case in Pike Circuit Court have been disqualified under state law and a special judge has been appointed.