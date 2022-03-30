Former Kentucky prosecutor, wife plead guilty in federal wire fraud case

The former Lawrence County attorney and his wife both admitted guilt in a federal wire fraud case in Frankfort Tuesday.

Michael Hogan, 53, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and one count of theft of a federally funded program. His wife, Joy Hogan, 41, pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit wire fraud.

Court documents say the Hogans took part in a scheme to pay Joy Hogan more than $365,000 in bonuses while she worked in her husband’s office.

“Whenever public officials turn to self-interests and use taxpayer money for their personal benefit, it causes real damage,” Carlton S. Shier IV, United States attorney for the Eastern District of Kentucky, said in a statement. “Mr. Hogan was an elected county attorney – responsible for upholding the law – yet, he has now admitted to betraying that public trust and to taking a significant amount of public money for the benefit of he and his wife.

“Not only was this conduct a theft of public funds, but it also dangerously erodes the public’s faith in government officials and law enforcement.”

Michael Hogan faces a maximum of 30 years in prison for the charges while Joy Hogan faces a maximum of 20 years for her charge. the couple could also face a fine of up to $250,000 or twice the amount of gain or loss, according to prosecutors. Michael Hogan could also face an additional fine of no more than $250,000 for federal program theft.

A federal judge will use U.S. sentencing guidelines to determine their punishment. Their sentencing will take place on July 6.

They diverted money from the county’s delinquent property-tax collections between March 2013 and April 2020, court records say. The couple deposited the money into personal bank accounts and used the money for personal purchases, according to prosecutors.

“I directed Joy to write checks from the legal tax accounts, and I knew some of those checks were inappropriate,” Michael admitted in court.

Joy Hogan admitted to similar behavior, and when Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove asked what she meant by inappropriate checks, she replied, “I wasn’t entitled to that money.”

Michael Hogan also admitted to defrauding the Lawrence County Child Support Enforcement office, part of the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services. According to his plea agreement, Hogan billed the program for more hours than he actually worked.

Michael Hogan had been the Lawrence County attorney since 2003. An amendment in his plea agreement required him to resign. He was also required to not act as county prosecutor while on release prior to his guilty plea.