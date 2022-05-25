Former Kentucky sheriff’s deputy pleads guilty in case charging inducement of a minor

A former sheriff’s deputy in Clay County pleaded guilty Tuesday to a charge of using an electronic device to induce a minor to engage in sexual or prohibited activities, according to Kentucky State Police.

Brandon Edwards, 30, of Manchester was accused of sending inappropriate images to a minor, according to Trooper Scottie Pennington, a state police spokesman.

The charge is a Class D felony punishable by up to five years in prison.

Edwards is scheduled to be sentenced in August.

The Clay County Sheriff’s Office cooperated with the investigation, state police said.