Former Kentucky sheriff guilty of misconduct, witness tampering, put on house arrest

A former Webster County sheriff is sitting on home incarceration after he pleaded guilty to first-degree official misconduct.

Donald Jones, a 57-year-old Sebree resident, was prosecuted by Attorney General Daniel Cameron’s office for first-degree official misconduct, a Class A misdemeanor, and witness tampering, a Class D felony. He was indicted in August.

Jones pleaded guilty to the misconduct charge last month. His one-year prison sentence was probated by Webster Circuit Judge Brian Wiggins, according to court documents. He was ordered to pay $165 in court costs.

Jones also pleaded guilty to tampering with a witness.

Krista Buckel with the Attorney General’s office said under the terms of the plea, Jones was placed on pre-trial diversion for three years and may not work in law enforcement. He is currently serving three months in home incarceration, according to Buckel.

If the terms of the pre-trial diversion are violated, Jones could serve up to one year in prison.

Jones was charged with tampering with a witness after he allegedly made false statements with intent to affect court testimony, according to court documents.

Jones’ indictment also alleges he committed official misconduct in October 2021 when he, as the Webster County sheriff, gave a criminal defendant advice on her charges.

According to the Tristate News, Jones became the sheriff on Jan. 1, 2021, and took over for former Sheriff Frankie Springfield, who retired at the end of 2020. Jones had been with the department for 25 years, and was captain before he became sheriff.

William “Bill” Braden took over as the Webster County sheriff this year after he was elected in November 2022.