Former Kentucky teacher gets 5 year prison sentence for sexually assaulting student

A former choir teacher at Oldham County High School was sentenced on Thursday for raping an underage student in 2018.

Haley Reed, 40, of La Grange, was sentenced to five years in prison and is not eligible for probation, according to multiple media reports. Reed will also be required to complete sex offender treatment and register as a sex offender for life.

According to court documents, Reed pleaded guilty in March to third-degree rape and first-degree unlawful illicit sex acts with a minor under the age of 18.

Originally, Reed was charged with 30 offenses. Fifteen of the offenses were unlawful transaction charges, 10 charges were for third-degree rape, and five charges were third-degree sodomy. All but the two charges were dismissed, according to court documents.

At the time of her arrest in June 2018, Reed admitted to police she had sex with the student eight times between April and June after school hours on school property, according to the Oldham Era.