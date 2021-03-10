Former Kentucky unemployment official found dead at age 39

PIPER HUDSPETH BLACKBURN
·1 min read

LOUISVILLE, Ky (AP) — The former director of Kentucky's unemployment office, who was fired last year because of problems in the program, has died. Muncie McNamara was 39.

An obituary posted online said McNamara died after a battle with chronic depression.

No cause of death was immediately reported, and there was no indication of any connection between the death and the work McNarama performed for the state last year.

Thompson, assistant chief of the Bardstown Police Department, said an investigation into McNamara’s death is ongoing.

McNamara’s body was found outside of a business Sunday morning in Bardstown, about 40 miles (65 kilometers) south of Lousville, according to Nelson County Coroner Field Houghlin.

“Mr. McNamara was taken to the medical examiners office in Louisville, Kentucky on Sunday for a pathological study to determine the cause and manner of death,” Houghlin said. ”Those results are pending at this time.”

McNamara was quietly fired in May 2020 amid reports detailing a data breach and problems with a surge of unemployment claims brought on by coronavirus-related shutdowns.

He was a political supporter of Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear in the 2019 governor's race. Beshear said last summer that he believed McNamara's termination appeared to be valid. McNamara had appealed the firing to the state personnel board, according to media reports.

McNamara is survived by his wife, Audrey Haydon, and two children.

___

Hudspeth Blackburn is a corps member for the Associated Press/Report for America Statehouse News Initiative. Report for America is a nonprofit national service program that places journalists in local newsrooms to report on undercovered issues.

Recommended Stories

  • Asian stocks set to follow Wall St rally but China worries grow

    Asian stocks were set to track U.S. gains on Wednesday, as falling bond yields eased concerns about surging inflation, although focus will shift to Chinese markets amid worries about policy tightening in the world's second-largest economy. "It's looking like a pretty positive open by virtue of Wall Street's solid lead," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. "The real interest will be when China's cash markets open - whether we could see a new direction form off the basis of stress about financial stability in China."

  • Life-threatening flooding forces evacuations on the Hawaiian island of Maui

    After heavy rain, some Maui residents were urged to evacuate Monday after a dam overflowed and caused flooding that destroyed homes.

  • FedEx doesn’t have much hope for climate-friendly aircraft anytime soon

    ﻿On March 3, FedEx became the latest major company pledging to eliminate its greenhouse gas emissions. The company’s 2040 target to reach net-zero emissions comes with the promise of cash: $2 billion to buy electric vehicles, and $100 million to found a new climate solutions research center at Yale University. The strategy suggests the company is ready to charge into electric vehicles (EVs), but is still hedging its expectations of low-carbon alternatives for its fleet of 679 aircraft.

  • Police investigating after body found outside Durham hotel

    Police are investigating after a body was found outside a Durham hotel Sunday morning.

  • Duke wins opener in quest for 5 straight in ACC tourney

    GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) DJ Steward scored 17 points, Mark Williams added 13 points and 10th-seeded Duke beat Boston College 86-51 on Tuesday to begin its quest of winning five-straight games in the Atlantic Coast Conference tournament. No team has won five ACC tournament games in five days - but Duke (12-11) likely must do so to avoid missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1995. Steward scored 13 points with three of Duke's eight 3-pointers and Williams was 5 of 6 from the field for 11 points.

  • Three protesters killed in Myanmar

    Three protesters were killed in Myanmar on Monday (March 8), according to witnesses, two of them with gunshot wounds to the head.Photos on Facebook showed the bodies of two men lying on the street in the northern town of Myitkyina. Protesters say they were taking part in a demonstration when police fired stun grenades and tear gas at them.Several people were then hit by gunfire from nearby buildings.It was not immediately clear who fired on the protesters although both police and the military were at the protest.A military spokesman and local police did not respond to calls asking for comment on the latest incidents.The U.N. say security forces have killed more than 50 people to quell daily demonstrations and strikes against the February 1st coup.The generals say they acted because an election in November, which saw Aung San Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) secure a big victory, was marred by fraud - a claim rejected by the electoral commission.In Yangon, shops, factories, and banks were closed as part of the uprising against the country's military rulers.At least nine unions covering sectors including construction, agriculture and manufacturing have called on "all Myanmar people" to stop work to reverse the coup and restore Suu Kyi's elected government.Allowing economic activity to continue would help the military "as they repress the energy of the Myanmar people," the unions said in a statement.State media also said security forces were present at hospitals and universities.The International Physicians for Human Rights organization said occupation of hospitals was a violation of international law.The United States and other Western countries have imposed limited sanctions on the junta, and the European Union is preparing to widen its sanctions on Myanmar's armed forces to target businesses they run, according to diplomats and internal documents seen by Reuters. Australia on Sunday cut defense ties, saying it would only deal with non-government groups in Myanmar.

  • Harry and Meghan interview shows how streaming arms race is causing chaos for consumers

    Data: Axios Research; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/AxiosThe streaming era has presented lots of confusion for consumers trying to navigate how, where and when to watch a hit interview if you are unable to catch it live.Driving the news: CBS licensed Sunday's bombshell Harry and Meghan interview from Oprah Winfrey’s production company Harpo Productions for more than $7 million, per The Wall Street Journal. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe interview appeared live on ViacomCBS' new streaming service Paramount+ Sunday night, but it's unclear where it will live permanently. The interview will only be available on the CBS app and CBS.com for free for 30 days.Sources tell Variety that Paramount+ doesn't have the streaming rights to the special, Harpo Productions does. The Oprah Winfrey Network (OWN) is mostly owned by Discovery, which just this year launched its own streaming service Discovery+.The big picture: Paramount+, the new subscription service from ViacomCBS, launched Thursday, further crowding the competitive streaming battlefield. It's the last remaining service to launch from a big entertainment company for the foreseeable future.Further adding to the consumer chaos: Streamers have long licensed their biggest hits to other companies, making them inaccessible on their own services for some time after they launch. For example, one of Paramount Networks' top hits, Yellowstone, is licensed exclusively to NBCUniversal's "Peacock" service, and won't be available to Paramount+ subscribers. What to watch: Data shows that most consumers are likely to pay for at most 3-4 services per month. Most streaming executives concede that at this point, the goal is to become a viable third or fourth option next to Netflix and Disney+, which are ahead on the streaming battlefield.In a little over a year, Disney+ has accrued about 95 million subscribers, nearly half the number of subscribers Netflix has accumulated over the past decade.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Crosby caps first-period outburst, Pens defeat Rangers 5-1

    Pittsburgh allowed an early three-goal lead to slip away in a loss to Philadelphia earlier in the week. The Penguins didn’t make the same mistake Sunday against the New York Rangers. Sidney Crosby capped Pittsburgh’s three-goal outburst in the first period, and the Penguins beat the Rangers 5-1.

  • Oprah targeted by bizarre QAnon conspiracy theory after Harry and Meghan interview broadcast

    Not first time Oprah has been subject of conspiracy theory about wearing ankle monitor

  • Variant cases in US have doubled since Feb. 18; Idahoans burn masks at State Capitol: Live COVID-19 updates

    Idahoans burned masks at the State Capitol in Boise to protest health recommendations they view as restrictions on freedom. Latest COVID-19 news.

  • After nearly 6 hours of jury selection in the trial of Derek Chauvin, only 3 jurors have been chosen to serve

    Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin is charged with murder and manslaughter in the May 2020 death of George Floyd.

  • US admiral says Guam needs more defenses to stop China from knocking it out of the fight with a 'cheap shot'

    'Guam is not just a place that we believe that we can fight from,' the admiral said. 'We are going to have to fight for it."

  • Social media personality and OnlyFans star Celina Powell got busted in Miami (again)

    OnlyFans star and internet drama queen Celina Powell faked being pregnant by Offset and got caught. Powell accused Snoop Dogg of cheating, only to get called out again when the rap legend showed it to be part of one of his many television shows, “Clout Chasers.”

  • Andrew Cuomo has a new scandal, and it's the 'structural safety' of a bridge named after his father

    Snapping bolts have raised concerns over whether the $3.9 billion span - which replaced the Tappan Zee Bridge in 2017 - could collapse.

  • US admiral says China fired its carrier killer missiles last summer to send an 'unmistakable message'

    The head of Indo-Pacific Command said the move was intended to sharpen China's "warfighting skills and send an unmistakable message."

  • When to expect payments, other benefits from relief package

    As the latest federal pandemic relief package makes its way to President Joe Biden’s desk, Americans may be wondering when the benefits will reach them. It includes direct payments to most Americans, aid to small businesses, financial help for schools and much more to help the country recover from the financial ravages of the pandemic. The house is expected to give its final approval early this week and then it heads to Biden for his signature.

  • Democrats may have just laid the groundwork for Biden to cancel $50,000 of student debt per person

    A stimulus provision would ensure forgiven student debt couldn't be taxed through 2025. Democrats say it paves the way for student-debt cancellation.

  • Stripping Harry and Meghan of security had nothing to do with Archie title decision

    The decision to strip the Duke and Duchess of Sussex of round-the-clock protection had nothing to do with Buckingham Palace’s refusal to make their son Archie a prince, The Daily Telegraph can disclose. The Duchess complained in her television interview with Oprah Winfrey that depriving Archie of a title had put his safety at risk. She said there had been “no explanation” for the decision. But UK police protection for the Sussexes was only withdrawn after they had stepped down from royal duties following a meeting of the government body in charge of overseeing royal and VIP protection. The Prince of Wales then refused to pay for security for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex out of his own pocket. The row over security is at the heart of the rift between father and son, laid bare in the bombshell television interview with Winfrey. The Duke said his father had stopped taking his calls after they had left Britain. He complained in the interview that during their stay in Canada, he was told “at short notice security was going to be removed”. Separately, the Duchess complained that a decision taken by Buckingham Palace not to give their son Archie the royal title of prince had prevented him receiving armed police protection. The decision angered the Duke and Duchess because 24-hour protection was given to Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, the daughters of the Duke of York, up until 2011, when they were still at university.

  • For some reason, Prince Charles picked today for a photo-op with Black health-care workers

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle really did "tell all" when speaking with Oprah Winfrey about their exit from palace life on CBS on Sunday — though both refused to name names when it came to which royal allegedly voiced "concerns" about "how dark" baby Archie's skin was going to be. Viewers, though, almost immediately began to speculate that the remarks were made by Prince Charles, Harry's father. But go ahead and put that out of your mind, folks, because Prince Charles definitely isn't racist! How can you tell? Because on Tuesday, the Prince of Wales visited a new NHS vaccine pop-up clinic at Jesus House in London … where he appeared to only take photos with Black health-care workers and patients: An Instagram account used by the royal family just posted a series of pictures of Prince Charles with Black people at an NHS site. There’s a lot of speculation that he may have been the one who to raise concerns about Baby Archie’s skin color. https://t.co/Sr4g9Oig5n pic.twitter.com/U2WtiZdmqM — Liam Stack (@liamstack) March 9, 2021 He's certainly not compensating! It's certainly just a coincidence that this is Charles' first visit to Jesus House since 2007! There is certainly nothing to see here! More stories from theweek.comThe Harry and Meghan interview might have taken down more than the royal familyHow Democrats learned to stop worrying and hand out fat stacks of cashUnnamed aide reportedly accuses Cuomo of inappropriately touching her at New York governor's mansion

  • HBO Max accidentally showed the long-awaited 'Snyder Cut' of 'Justice League' when people clicked on 'Tom and Jerry'

    People attempting to watch "Tom and Jerry" got a surprise sneak peek at Zack Snyder's cut of DC Comics' "Justice League" movie ahead of its release.