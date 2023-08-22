Here’s how some former Kentucky Wildcats are doing in NFL training camps

Heading into the final weekend of NFL preseason games, here’s a look at a few former Kentucky Wildcats who are on roster bubbles and some who are not:

Will Levis: The former UK quarterback missed the Tennessee Titans’ preseason game at the Minnesota Vikings last Saturday because of a lower-body injury. In his preseason debut, Levis was 9-for-14 for 85 yards with an interception. “I would say overall it was a positive,” NFL Films analyst Greg Cosell said. Still, Levis might end up the Titans’ No. 3 QB behind starter Ryan Tannehill and second-year pro Malik Willis.

Benny Snell: After four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the former UK running back signed with the Detroit Lions on Aug. 10 after running back Justin Jackson retired. Snell carried three times for 15 yards in Detroit’s 25-7 loss to Jacksonville last Saturday. His special teams play could earn him a spot on Detroit’s 53.

Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez fumbles the ball against the Ravens during the second half Monday night.

Chris Rodriguez: A fifth-round pick in the 2023 draft by Washington, Rodriguez has led the Commanders in rushing in each of the first two exhibition games. Rodriguez carried five times for 31 yards, though he did lose a fumble in Washington’s 29-28 win over Baltimore on Monday night. He gained 39 yards on five carries in the Commanders’ 17-15 win over Cleveland last week. C-Rod has a real chance to stick.

Carrington Valentine: The seventh-round pick by Green Bay has been a star of the Packers’ camp at cornerback. Filling in for Jaire Alexander, a former Louisville star, Valentine had two tackles and two pass breakups in the Packers’ loss to New England on Saturday.

Packers UDFA rookie CB Carrington Valentine (2 tackles, 2 PDs) has been terrific. He might be a Week 1 starter on some other NFL teams right now.



DeAndre Square: The free agent linebacker earned the highest grade of any Ram in Los Angeles’ loss to the Las Vegas Raiders last Saturday. Pro Football Focus gave Square a 90.5 rating on 39 snaps. Considering the Rams are going with a youth movement, Square has a good chance to make the final 53.

Logan Stenberg: Waived by the Lions to make room for the Benny Snell signing, the offensive guard was claimed by the Chicago Bears. A fourth-round pick by the Lions in 2020, Stenberg is battling for a spot as the Bears try to upgrade their line for promising quarterback Justin Fields.

Falcons wide receiver Josh Ali (80) is pulled down by Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis during the first half Friday.

Josh Ali: The former UK wide receiver has a real chance to stick with the Atlanta Falcons. After being on Atlanta’s practice squad last year, Ali caught one pass for 14 yards in the Falcons’ exhibition opener, then three passes for 39 yards in the 13-13 tie with the Bengals. He reportedly has developed a connection with Atlanta quarterback Desmond Ridder, who played high school football at St. Xavier in Louisville.

Lynn Bowden: Having bounced around with the Las Vegas Raiders, Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, the former UK wide receiver/quarterback is trying to stick with the New Orleans Saints. Bowden caught two passes for 37 yards in New Orleans’ win over the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday. He also returned two kickoffs for 41 yards and three punts for 13 yards. His return ability could earn him a roster spot.

Lonnie Johnson: The former UK cornerback is also trying to stick with the Saints. A second-round pick by Houston in 2019, Johnson played three years with the Texans and 2022 with the Titans. His interception sealed New Orleans’ win over the Chargers.

Darian Kinnard: The former UK offensive tackle was selected in the fifth round by the Kansas Chiefs last season. Kinnard spent his rookie season on the Chiefs’ inactive list, but he has been seeing playing time this preseason. He was credited with 14 pass blocks without giving up a quarterback pressure on Saturday against Arizona.

Wan’Dale Robinson: A second-round pick by the New York Giants last year, the speedy wide receiver tore his ACL against Detroit last Nov. 20. He’s currently on PUP (physically unable to perform) list, but he reportedly could be cleared to begin practice before the Giants’ Sept. 10 opener against Dallas. Robinson caught 23 passes for 227 yards in his rookie season.

Chris Westry: Since finishing his career at UK in 2018, the 6-foot-4 cornerback played as an undrafted free agent with Baltimore in 2020 and Dallas in 2021. He was waived by Carolina before the start of the 2022 season, but he signed with Cleveland in May. He made one tackle against the Jets in the Hall of Fame Game.

