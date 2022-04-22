Former Kenyan President Kibaki is dead at 90

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Associated Press
·1 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Mwai Kibaki
    3rd President of Kenya
  • Uhuru Kenyatta
    Uhuru Kenyatta
    President of Kenya (2013-present)
  • Jomo Kenyatta
    First Prime Minister (1963 to 1964) and President (1964 to 1978) of self-governing Kenya

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Former Kenyan President Mwai Kibaki has died at the age of 90.

Kibaki's death was announced Friday by President Uhuru Kenyatta, who said his passing was a sad day for the country and praised his predecessor as a great Kenyan.

“Mwai Kibaki will forever be remembered as a gentleman in Kenyan politics, a brilliant debater and one who steered development in the country," Kenyatta said.

Kibaki served two terms as president of the East African country, ruling from 2002 to 2013.

His reelection to a second term in 2007 put a dent in his long career as his victory was disputed by his opponent, Raila Odinga.

Thousands of people were killed in months of tribal violence before an agreement was reached with the help of outsiders.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Johnson arrives in India to meet Modi, seek economic deals

    British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is trying to set aside his political troubles and focus on economic ties and the war in Ukraine during a long-delayed official trip to India. Johnson landed in the western state of Gujarat on Thursday, kicking off a two-day visit that will see him meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Friday. Johnson hopes to strike new economic deals between Britain and its huge former colony, and to coax India away from Russia in response to the invasion of Ukraine.

  • Britain, India call for immediate cease-fire in Ukraine

    India and Britain on Friday called on Russia for an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced steps to help move New Delhi away from its dependence on Russia by expanding economic and defense ties. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters that both sides discussed the situation in Ukraine, underscoring the importance of diplomacy and dialogue to settle issues.

  • India plans new battery swap policy for electric scooters, rickshaws

    India is planning new rules to make batteries used in scooters, motorcyles and three-wheeled rickshaws swappable across different models, part of a proposed new policy released by think-tank Niti Aayog. Niti Aayog said the draft policy, which proposes standards for battery pack dimensions and charging connectors to support interoperability, will decouple battery costs from the upfront cost of buying electric vehicles, driving EV adoption. Swappable batteries are not currently used in India's fast-growing electric scooter segment on any commercial scale.

  • Harris chief of staff Tina Flournoy leaving administration

    Vice President Harris’s chief of staff, Tina Flournoy, is leaving the Biden administration and will be replaced by Harris senior adviser Lorraine Voles, a White House official said Thursday. Voles, a veteran communications aide who previously advised Hillary Clinton and former Vice President Al Gore, has been a senior adviser to the vice president…

  • Vice President Kamala Harris' chief of staff Tina Flournoy to leave administration

    Lorraine Voles, a Harris senior advisor and former communications director to Vice President Al Gore, has been named new chief of staff for the VP.

  • Live updates | India, Britain urge cease-fire in Ukraine

    India and Britain have urged Russia to declare an immediate cease-fire in Ukraine as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced steps to help move New Delhi away from its dependence on Russia by expanding economic and defense ties. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi told reporters their meeting Friday focused on the situation in Ukraine, underscoring the importance of diplomacy and dialogue. While India has condemned the killings of civilians in Ukraine, it has so far not criticized Russian President Vladimir Putin.

  • Kevin McCarthy’s Trump Denial Falls Apart In Hours With Release Of New Audio

    The House minority leader got busted after new audio shows what he really said about the former president behind the scenes.

  • Donald Trump Jr. Says He'll Keep Wearing A Mask For One Reason

    It's not for safety.

  • Mitch McConnell backed down from voting to convict Trump of inciting an insurrection because he 'didn't get to be leader by voting with 5 people in the conference,' book says

    Despite his initial belief that his party would break with Trump after January 6, 2021, McConnell realized the rest of his caucus wasn't on board.

  • Russia sanctions Mark Zuckerberg, Vice President Kamala Harris, and 27 other Americans, indefinitely barring them from entering the country

    The travel ban includes Vice President Kamala Harris, LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky, and the ABC reporter George Stephanopoulos.

  • Man who wrote the book on Disney and Florida warns of economic fallout from Reedy Creek dissolution

    Foglesong said dissolving Reedy Creek would mean all the services the district Disney normally provides would have to be paid for by either nearby local governments or by the state.

  • Kremlin asks why Zelenskiy is not seeing its proposal

    The Kremlin said on Thursday that Moscow was still waiting for Ukraine's response to Russia's latest written proposal in peace talks between the two sides, and questioned why Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy was unaware of the document. Zelenskiy said on Wednesday he had not seen or heard about the text the Kremlin said it had sent.

  • Gov. Ron DeSantis Is Following In Richard Nixon’s Footsteps, Miami Herald Warns

    "Today, it’s Disney. Tomorrow, who knows?” the Florida newspaper asked in a scathing editorial.

  • SpaceX shut down a Russian electromagnetic warfare attack in Ukraine last month — and the Pentagon is taking notes

    “The next day, Starlink had slung a line of code and fixed it," said Pentagon electronic warfare director Dave Tremper. "And how they did that was eye-watering to me."

  • If You Inherited an IRA Recently, You Could Be in for a Mess

    The IRS recently proposed a major change in the way inherited IRAs work for those subject to the SECURE Act’s 10-year rule. Inheritors need to be ready.

  • The Results Are in on the World’s Handling of the War in Ukraine

    Photo Illustration Luis G. Rendon/The Daily Beast/GettyCrises reveal the true character of leaders. They are the crucibles in which their strength and abilities are tested and their defects are exposed. The bigger and more challenging the crisis, the more we learn.Two months have passed since Russia massively expanded eight years of tensions against Ukraine with a brutal, illegal invasion that has shaken the geopolitical landscape to its foundations. In the course of those two months we have see

  • DeSantis’s Rush to Battle Disney Puts $1 Billion of Muni Debt in Question

    (Bloomberg) -- Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’s move to escalate a dispute with Walt Disney Co. by terminating its iconic theme park’s special privileges leaves $1 billion in municipal debt hanging in the balance. Even the bill’s Senate sponsor said it’s too soon to say exactly who would pay back the debt.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Insiders Alarmed Over Growing Toll of Putin’s War in UkraineNetflix Rout Is Worst Since 2004, Punishing Roku and Disney, TooUkrainian Troops Risk Being Encircled

  • After 20,000 Dead Troops Putin Suddenly Claims to Care About Their Lives

    via TwitterFor the first time since Russia launched its all-out war against Ukraine on Feb. 24, Vladimir Putin on Thursday publicly flaunted his role as commander-in-chief, ordering his defense minister to halt plans to storm the last bastion of Ukrainian military resistance in Mariupol.“I consider the proposed storming of the industrial zone unnecessary. I order you to cancel it,” he told Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu in a televised meeting, referring to Russian troops’ bid to storm the Azovst

  • Judge orders Wisconsin investigator to stop deleting records

    The work of an investigator looking into the 2020 presidential election in Wisconsin generated fresh criticism Thursday after newly posted documents included a memo describing one elections worker as “probably” a Democrat in part because she loves nature and “has a weird nose ring.” Also on Thursday, a judge ordered Michael Gableman to stop deleting records, the latest legal defeat for the former state Supreme Court justice. Gableman has released two interim reports on the election won by President Joe Biden and has suggested the GOP-controlled Legislature look into decertifying his victory.

  • 'I've Had It With This Guy': GOP Leaders Privately Blasted Trump After Jan. 6

    In the days after the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol building, the two top Republicans in Congress, Rep. Kevin McCarthy and Sen. Mitch McConnell, told associates they believed President Donald Trump was responsible for inciting the deadly riot and vowed to drive him from politics. McCarthy went so far as to say he would push Trump to resign immediately: “I’ve had it with this guy,” he told a group of Republican leaders. But within weeks both men backed off an all-out fight with Trump because they