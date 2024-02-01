Former Kern Regional Center employee kept client records after leaving job, potentially affected clients notified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Kern Regional Center said it has alerted affected clients of a data breach of sensitive information involving a former employee.

Kern Regional Center said it learned on Dec. 1 that a former employee emailed some personal information about its clients to a personal email account. KRC said their investigation revealed the former employee had retained names of KRC clients, client identification numbers, and personal medical information.

The company said that the former employee didn’t appear to have used the retained client information for “an improper use” or passed that information to anyone else.

“Currently, there is no evidence of the misuse of any information potentially involved in this incident,” Kern Regional Center said in a statement.

KRC said it working to recover the records and has notified those who may be potentially affected. The company said it is also reviewing its procedures to ensure any records are not kept after employee leaves Kern Regional Center.

The incident has been reported to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and the California Department of Justice as required, KRC said.

For people who may be affected, they can call 661-873-4575 Monday through Friday between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m., for more information. They can also contact Kern Regional Center directly by writing to 3200 N. Sillect Ave., Bakersfield, CA 93308, or emailing isis.rasmussen@kernrc.org.

