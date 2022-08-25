Former Keyser officer charged with sex abuse

Aug. 25—KEYSER, W.Va. — A former Keyser Police Department officer was arrested Thursday on a sex abuse charge.

Brendon Dougherty, 24, was arraigned by a Mineral County magistrate on one count of sexual abuse by a person of trust, according to a news release issued by Keyser Chief Jared Bruce.

Dougherty was being held at the Potomac Highlands Regional Jail in Augusta late Thursday afternoon on a $50,000 bond, according to electronic court records.

Bruce said additional charges were expected and the investigation had been transferred to federal authorities.

Dougherty was suspended without pay Aug. 11, according to the release.

Mineral County Sheriff's Department, state police and the county prosecutor's office were also part of the investigation.