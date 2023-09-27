Former Kimball Camp employee charged with criminal sexual conduct requests trial

HILLSDALE — The former Kimball Camp employee charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct and accosting a child for immoral purposes has requested a jury trial in his case.

Patrick John Pinkowski, 27, appeared in 1st Judicial Circuit Court Monday for a criminal pretrial conference where it was decided the matters would be set for a jury trial.

The date for the trial has yet to be scheduled on the court’s docket.

Pinkowski’s case has gone back and forth over the summer with a series of pretrial conferences where charges were amended, motions argued and decided upon, and additional discovery was requested from the Michigan State Police.

The victim — whose name is being withheld due to her age and nature of the alleged crimes — testified March 22 during a preliminary examination hearing in 2B District Court that she was working at Kimball Camp last summer as a counselor in training and that things between her and Pinkowski escalated between June and July 2022.

Subscribe Now: For all the latest local developments, breaking news and high school sports content.

That escalation led to inappropriate remarks and touching, she said.

Kimball Camp issued a statement following Pinkowski’s arrest stating that his internship abruptly ended when the incident was brought to their attention and that they notified the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services promptly, which launched a Michigan State Police investigation.

Pinkowski faces up to 15 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections if he is convicted as charged. He remains free on bond awaiting trial.

— Contact Reporter Corey Murray at cmurray@hillsdale.net or follow him on X, formerly Twitter: @cmurrayHDN.

This article originally appeared on Hillsdale Daily News: Former Kimball Camp employee charged with CSC requests trial