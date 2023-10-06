Former king of Spain Juan Carlos cannot face harassment claim in UK

A representative for Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein says she will appeal the ruling

Juan Carlos, the former king of Spain, cannot have a claim of harassment brought against him by a former lover, a British court has ruled.

Danish businesswoman Corinna zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, a 58-year-old resident of England, sued Juan Carlos in 2020, alleging that he had caused her “great mental pain’’ by spying on and harassing her.

A High Court judge had previously agreed that there were grounds for the claim against 85-year-old Juan Carlos, but Mrs Justice Rowena Collins Rice on Friday ruled that the London court lacks jurisdiction in the case because the defendant has the right to be tried in his own country.

“I was shown no authority coming anywhere near supporting an assumption of English jurisdiction over a foreign-domiciled defendant in such circumstances,” Judge Collins Rice ruled.

Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein, the judge continued, had not sufficiently established that the harmful events of which she complains happened in England.

She has maintained that she had a romantic relationship with Juan Carlos from 2004 until 2009, and that they remained friends until he gave her a “gift” of €65 million in 2012, and then tried to make her return it.

A previous appeal by Juan Carlos had led to the High Court case focusing solely on events after he had abdicated in 2014 because he enjoyed sovereign immunity up to that point.

Juan Carlos now lives in Abu Dhabi after agreeing with his son to leave Spain after being placed under investigation for tax fraud and corruption in 2020 - Andrea Comas/AP

In the period between the spring of 2012 and June 2014 Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein claimed that she had been threatened and intimidated on several occasions by Félix Sanz Roldán, the then director of Spain’s CNI secret service and a personal friend of Juan Carlos.

A representative of Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein said she would appeal Friday’s ruling.

In a statement, she said she was “deeply disappointed” by the judge’s ruling.

“It is disheartening to see that victims of harassment often struggle to find justice in our legal system,” she said.

Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein claims she and her two children continue to suffer harassment, accusing Juan Carlos of seeking to trash her reputation as an international business consultant.

During the four-day hearing of the appeal in July, a lawyer representing Juan Carlos described the claim of harassment as a “diffuse collection of complaints, some trivial, mostly historic”.

Juan Carlos “emphatically denies ever having harassed the claimant’’, Adam Wolanski KC added.

Ms zu Sayn-Wittgenstein was claiming more than £126 million in damages.

Juan Carlos lives in Abu Dhabi after agreeing with his son, King Felipe, to leave Spain after being placed under investigation by Spanish prosecutors for tax fraud and corruption in 2020. He was not put on trial after paying €5 million in back taxes.

