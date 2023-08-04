Former Kings Mountain youth leader charged with child sexual offenses

A Kings Mountain woman who served as a youth leader at a church has been charged with felony child sexual offenses, according to Kings Mountain Police.

Amanda Buchanan Justice, of Phifer Road, was arrested Thursday and charged with two felony counts of statutory sex offense with a child over the age of 15.

“On July 28th, 2023, Kings Mountain Police Department Criminal Investigation Division (CID) received a report of a sexual assault on a minor,” a press release said. “CID Special Victims Detectives investigated the incident further and interviewed the alleged victim. After consulting with the Cleveland County District Attorney’s Office, felony warrants were secured and served on Amanda Buchanan Justice, 35, of Kings Mountain.”

According to the release, Justice turned herself in to Kings Mountain Police on Thursday without incident and was transported to the Cleveland County Magistrate's Office where she received a $20,000 bond.

By Thursday afternoon she had posted bail and was released.

Kings Mountain Police said the investigation is still ongoing by special victims detectives. Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact the Kings Mountain Police Department’s Criminal Investigation Division 704-734-0444 or submit a tip through Cleveland County Crime Stoppers P3 Tip App.

Justice was well known in the faith community and was not only a member of New Life Family Worship Center on Oak Grove Road, but served as a youth leader for the No Compromise Youth Ministry.

In a Facebook post on the youth ministry’s page from May, Justice introduces herself as a youth leader at New Life. She wrote about the time spent at the church since the seventh grade and how they became like family.

“They always took the time to teach us things that would help us grow spiritually as well as in life,” she wrote. “All of the leadership skills I have were all taught to me when I decided to step up and be a part of ministry. The reason I care so much for people is that I had an amazing group of pastors who have the heart of God and want to see other people grow and love others.”

Story continues

Justice also owned and operated a Kings Mountain hair salon.

On Thursday, a post was made on the No Compromise Youth Ministry’s Facebook page addressing the charges.

“New Life Partners: We were made aware of the situation that has occurred concerning Amanda Justice. She is no longer attending NLFWC,” it states. “There is an ongoing investigation in regards to allegations of misconduct with a minor that did not occur on church grounds or any ministry activities. Please continue to pray for this situation and for our church during these difficult times.”

Reporter Rebecca Sitzes can be reached at rsitzes@gannett.com

This article originally appeared on The Shelby Star: Former Kings Mountain youth leader charged with child sexual offenses