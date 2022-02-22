Former Kivalina substitute teacher sentenced for attempted child sexual coercion

Feb. 22—A former substitute teacher in Northwest Alaska was sentenced Wednesday to spend 10 years in federal prison for soliciting nude photos and sex from girls at the school where he worked.

Jayson Knox, now 23, was arrested about two years ago after an investigation by the Alaska State Troopers and FBI. He pleaded guilty in September to a count of attempted coercion and enticement of a minor. Eight similar charges were dismissed as part of a plea agreement.

Several girls at the McQueen School in Kivalina reported to a teacher in September 2019 that Knox, who went by the name "Birdie," asked them to send nude photos and meet with him, according to an affidavit signed by FBI Special Agent Jolene Goeden.

Knox had begun working as a substitute teacher there in 2018. The school has about 140 students.

An investigation revealed Knox had inappropriate communication with 10 girls ranging from 11 to 16 years old, the affidavit said. During an interview with investigators, Knox told them he was sexually attracted to young girls, Goeden wrote.

Knox will spend 10 years on supervised release after he completes his prison sentence.