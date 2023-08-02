Former Knox County narcotics chief found not competent to stand trial on fraud charges

David Henderson, the former head of the Knox County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit, spent seven years treating the drug enforcement unit as his personal piggy bank, federal prosecutors say.

But now, more than a year since the 63-year-old Henderson was indicted on charges of conspiracy to commit program fraud, a federal judge has ruled he is not competent to stand trial.

Henderson, who retired from the sheriff's office in 2020 amid a federal investigation, has been diagnosed with Lewy body dementia, a progressive form of dementia that causes memory loss, among other symptoms.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Jill McCook ruled on July 31 that Henderson is "unable to understand the nature or consequences of the proceedings against him or to assist properly in his defense."

McCook noted that a commitment to the state Bureau of Prisons is mandatory, and ordered Henderson to be sent to a federal medical facility close to Knoxville for treatment and evaluation, for a period of time not to exceed four months.

If it is determined that Henderson has been restored to competency, he will return to court for another competency hearing, but that is unlikely because of his diagnosis. McCook set a status conference on the case for Nov. 28.

What was David Henderson accused of?

The indictment unsealed in February 2022 said Henderson routinely siphoned money from the sheriff's office cash fund and a narcotics unit credit card for his personal use and directed his narcotics officers to work on personal projects for him and others while on duty.

Henderson roped a number of his subordinates into the fraud, authorizing more than $138,000 in Apple product purchases between 2011 and 2018, according to the indictment.

Other purchases made for personal use on the squad's credit card, according to the indictment, ranged from relatively minor costs, such as a post hole digger for $29.49, to major ones, such as $6,000 for two thermal imagers.

No other sheriff's deputies were indicted or named in court records, although multiple references are made to other narcotics officers working with Henderson. It is not clear if any of these officers remain in the narcotics unit.

Henderson retired from the sheriff's office in April 2020, the day after FBI agents searched his home.

Henderson had pleaded not guilty and has been out of custody since his arrest in February 2022. His trial was set for November, but his defense attorney filed a motion in late September to have him declared not competent due to medical issues.

Prosecution believed Henderson was faking an illness

Robert Kurtz, Henderson's defense attorney, argued at a daylong hearing in March that Henderson was suffering from dementia and did not have the capacity to stand trial. Federal prosecutors, however, presented their own expert witness who testified he believed Henderson was feigning mental incompetence.

Forensic psychiatrist Stephen Montgomery told the judge that while Henderson might have a mild form of some type of cognitive disorder, he put forth a "poor effort" during testing and in interviews.

"He is still able to talk about his case to a sufficient degree," Montgomery said. "He can participate in his own defense."

Henderson's brain imaging data did not show any significant signs of atrophy, the psychologist testified, adding he scored very low on repeated tests designed to reveal "memory malingering," or falsifying symptoms of memory impairment. Montgomery noted that Henderson has a "significant" legal motivation to test poorly, possibly in an effort to avoid trial.

"It's very easy to play dumb," he said.

Henderson's defense team, however, noted he had been complaining of forgetfulness and balance issues as long ago as December 2021. His neurologist diagnosed him as having dementia, with a strong possibility of Lewy body dementia. A subsequent neuropsychiatric evaluation noted Henderson did fail effort tests but the doctor felt that was because of his genuine impairment rather than feigning.

Neuropsychologist Daniel Spica testified Henderson has significant dementia and does not have the ability to consult with his attorney or have a factual understanding of the judicial proceedings.

"He wouldn't be able to recall the testimony he just heard," Spica said.

Spica discounted the importance of the tests of memory malingering, telling the judge that impairment and exaggeration of symptoms are not mutually exclusive and the exaggeration could be part of the dementia pathology.

Psychiatrist Sidney Alexander also testified, telling the judge he didn't find Henderson's inability to stand trial a close call at all.

"The biggest issue was, is he faking? Is he malingering?" Alexander said. "I don't see any way possible to fake dementia ... in such a consistent manner. It's virtually impossible. There's no way he could pull off faking this disorder.'

Liz Kellar is a public safety reporter. Email lkellar@knoxnews.com.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Former Knox County narcotics chief found not competent to stand trial